Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

Special events
Bloomington-Normal
Fall Registration Begins (Non-residents); 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 1-8, The Hub at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103.
Blood Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; free admission for donors.
Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; Sept. 2, 1607 Visa Drive suite 5, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal.
First Friday at Threshold to Hope: Ask the Artist; 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 2, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.
First Friday - Sip & Shop; 5-8 p.m., Sept. 2, various locations in downtown Bloomington.
All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-11 p.m.; Sept. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 5, 109 W. Front St., 109 W. Front St., Bloomington.
Central Illinois
Village of Ellsworth 150th + 1 Anniversary Celebration; Sept. 2-5, Ellsworth.
VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Sept. 3, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury.
Prop Sale; 8 a.m., Sept. 3, Krannert Center Loading Dock, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.
University of Illinois Marching Illini Taking the Field Labor Day Weekend; 1:15-6 p.m.; Sept. 4, Downtown Pontiac, S Mill Street South Mill Street, Pontiac.
Music
Bloomington-Normal
LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Denise La Grassa; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.
LIVE @ Connie Link with Joe Stamm Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
#ENDALZ with Jay Allen & Kylie Morgan; 8 p.m., Sept. 2, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24-$200.
Dayseeker; 7 p.m., Sept. 6, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.
LIVE @ Connie Link with She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.
Chris Knight (Full Band); 8 p.m., Sept. 8, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24.
Central Illinois
Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.
Theater
Bloomington-Normal
Evil Dead 2; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Steel Magnolias; 7 p.m., Sept. 1-4, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.
Suddenly Last Summer; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1-3, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal.
Jason and the Argonauts; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 and 3 p.m., Sept. 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
Mad God; 10 p.m., Sept. 2 and 7 p.m., Sept. 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
The Witch; 7 p.m., Sept. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.
For kids
Bloomington-Normal
HSP (Age 5-9): Aerodynamics; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 1-2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
HSP (Age 9-13): Codes in History; 9:30=11:30 a.m., Sept. 1-2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Physics Day: Motion; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 1, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Art Around You: Nazafarin Lotfi; 1-4 p.m., Sept. 3, Children's Discovery Museum and University Galleries, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
