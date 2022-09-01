 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story editor's pick
CALENDAR

Looking for something to do this weekend and beyond in the Bloomington-Normal area? Here's the list.

  • 0
050920-blm-loc-4pools

A bicyclist rides past the Children's Discovery Museum in uptown Normal. The museum will host several events for kids this week.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Special events

Bloomington-Normal

Fall Registration Begins (Non-residents); 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sept. 1-8, The Hub at the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103.

Blood Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; free admission for donors.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; Sept. 2, 1607 Visa Drive suite 5, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal.

First Friday at Threshold to Hope: Ask the Artist; 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 2, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington.

First Friday - Sip & Shop; 5-8 p.m., Sept. 2, various locations in downtown Bloomington.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-11 p.m.; Sept. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 5, 109 W. Front St., 109 W. Front St., Bloomington.

Central Illinois

Village of Ellsworth 150th + 1 Anniversary Celebration; Sept. 2-5, Ellsworth.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Sept. 3, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury.

Prop Sale; 8 a.m., Sept. 3, Krannert Center Loading Dock, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana.

University of Illinois Marching Illini Taking the Field Labor Day Weekend; 1:15-6 p.m.; Sept. 4, Downtown Pontiac, S Mill Street South Mill Street, Pontiac.

Music

Bloomington-Normal

LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Denise La Grassa; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Joe Stamm Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

#ENDALZ with Jay Allen & Kylie Morgan; 8 p.m., Sept. 2, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24-$200.

Dayseeker; 7 p.m., Sept. 6, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $22.

LIVE @ Connie Link with She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal.

Chris Knight (Full Band); 8 p.m., Sept. 8, Castle Theater, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; $24.

Central Illinois

Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello.

Theater

Bloomington-Normal

Evil Dead 2; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal.

Steel Magnolias; 7 p.m., Sept. 1-4, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington.

Suddenly Last Summer; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1-3, Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas St., Normal. 

Jason and the Argonauts; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 and 3 p.m., Sept. 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

Mad God; 10 p.m., Sept. 2 and 7 p.m., Sept. 3-4, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

The Witch; 7 p.m., Sept. 8, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal. 

For kids

Bloomington-Normal

HSP (Age 5-9): Aerodynamics; 9:30-11:30 a.m., Sept. 1-2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

HSP (Age 9-13): Codes in History; 9:30=11:30 a.m., Sept. 1-2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Physics Day: Motion; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sept. 1, Innovation Station at Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Art Around You: Nazafarin Lotfi; 1-4 p.m., Sept. 3, Children's Discovery Museum and University Galleries, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

To submit an item, send an email to features@pantagraph.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Micky Dolenz, Monkees drummer, sues FBI over files on band

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News