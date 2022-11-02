Wood Brothers bringing blues grooves Saturday at The Castle

BLOOMINGTON — The good, bluesy grooves of The Wood Brothers will grow on you.

Ingrained in neat string melodies and heartfelt howls is a spirit so true, it’ll shake all your bad leaves away and leave only true colors. The three folksters will boogie the fall down Saturday at The Castle in Bloomington.

Over the years, this Grammy-nominated trio has reliably jammed out with a realness that’s stirred many souls. Some, like myself, were moved by “Postcards from Hell.” Dedicating a mentor of singer-guitarist Oliver Wood, the lyrics off their 2008 album “Loaded” illustrate an older blues musician whose singing can call up angels and “use a breeze for a telephone wire.”

Whether it’s minimalist guitar pickings over stanzas most sincere or a jazzed-up musical jamboree, their songwriting styles and abilities have shown to move mountains. Their latest album, “Kingdom in My Mind,” fuels that momentous energy for 38 minutes straight.

Piled in the 2020 album are terrific tracks like “Little Bit Sweet,” teaching how fleeting the precious, yet bittersweet moments of love can be; a creature-comforting jam in “Jitterbug Love”; and letting it all fall apart for better in “Cry Over Nothing.”

Whether it’s a Chicago back alley, Sunday church sermons or grassy valleys, folk music will take you places where some form of American beauty is found. But in this album, The Wood Brothers break new ground in capturing those experiences in song, while sparing none of the high points and pitfalls.

With support from brother and bassist Chris Wood, plus percussionist Jano Rix, Oliver Wood sings the listener through a whirlwind in “A Dream’s A Dream.” His prose glitters off the gradual accelerando in the song’s breakdown, rushing the listener through a turbulently affectionate stream of consciousness.

Near the close of the album, you can hear track “Satisfied,” and Oliver Wood stretching his vocal chords to the skies. Bearing complete emotional brevity, the band leaves listeners on a bittersweet note.

Wood sang about being satisfied on the day he dies, while “leaving a big piece of heaven behind.”

BloNo Beats invited The Wood Brothers to answer five questions about the touring and songwriting experiments. Here are Oliver Wood’s answers.

What’s life like on the road?

As a young man it felt like an indulgent adventure — seeing new places, eating local foods, enjoying the applause and joining the party. As I get older it’s becoming more of a mission to connect with people and make them happy.

Tell me about who inspired the song “Postcards from Hell.” How did they change your perspective on what success means to you as musician?

That song was inspired by an older musician, a mentor and hero of mine. To me he succeeded as an artist more than anyone else I knew because he was able to be completely himself, and immerse himself 100% into the moment while performing (or painting, for that matter).

It’s been over four years since “One Drop of Truth” was released. How would you say your sound has evolved through “Kingdom in My Mind” tracks like “Little Bit Sweet” and “Little Bit Broken?”

I feel like the evolution of the sound is pretty subtle and subconscious. “Kingdom in My Mind” was more experimental than “One Drop of Truth.” As a band, we like to experiment with sound and song ideas until it feels good. It’s hard to put into words, but you instinctually know when you’ve achieved what you were hoping to accomplish musically speaking.

What do you love most about blues and folk music? How do you take that love and use it to translate the Americana experience into notes and lyrics?

I love the rawness and simplicity of folk and old blues music. I like the challenge of letting records and performances be loose and free, and leaving plenty of space — that can happen in most any genre.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

I’d say just do it, a lot. Get lost in it, and always be yourself. All the things you absorb and learn to express in those first 10,000 hours will become the foundation for your art.

