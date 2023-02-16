BLOOMINGTON — Rapper Wiz Khalifa will bring his "Good Trip Tour" to the Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, April 19.
The tour will also feature rappers Joey Badass, Berner, Smoke DZA and Chevy Woods, and is hosted by Shilsy Bubz.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
The arena is at 101 S. Madison St. in Bloomington.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
