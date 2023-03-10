BLOOMINGTON — Searching for the sounds of bagpipes to help celebrate your Celtic heritage this month?

Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, based out of Eureka, will be making 18 stops across the Twin Cities this weekend and next, beginning with an uptown Normal parade.

The band's schedule is as follows:

Saturday, March 11

1 p.m. — Sharin’ of the Green Parade, steps off from School and North streets in Normal

1:30 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, with Irish dancers

2 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal

2:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington

3:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington

4 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington

4:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington

5:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub

6 p.m., Fiala Brothers, 127 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Friday, March 17

3 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St, Normal, with Irish dancers

3:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington

4 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington

4:30 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal

5 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington

5:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington

6 p.m. — Killarney's, 523 N. Main St., Bloomington

7 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington

7:30 p.m. — The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington

Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums invites individuals of all ages and musical skill levels to partake in their free lessons for pipes and snare drumming at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka. New pipe students can purchase a practice chanter and instruction booklet for $100.

Photos from the Sharin’ of the Green Parade Neil Finlen with the Celtic Kazoo Band Rich Beal Nicholas Rada, Calle Nixon Keith Palmgren, Scott Miller Children’s Home and Aid float Cindy Segobiano, Brooks Keough, Tony DeAngelis Nick Gardner, Colin Meier, Will Gardner Corny on a skateboard Crawford’s Corner Pub entry Bloomington-Normal Cougars Beth Whisman Milo Holtke D.P. Dough entry Keg Grove Brewing Company entry The Couillard Group Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy MIRA entry Neil Finlen, Rich Beal