BLOOMINGTON — Searching for the sounds of bagpipes to help celebrate your Celtic heritage this month?
Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, based out of Eureka, will be making 18 stops across the Twin Cities this weekend and next, beginning with an uptown Normal parade.
The band's schedule is as follows:
Saturday, March 11
1 p.m. — Sharin’ of the Green Parade, steps off from School and North streets in Normal
1:30 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, with Irish dancers
2 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal
2:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington
3:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington
4 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington
4:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington
5:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub
6 p.m., Fiala Brothers, 127 E. Beaufort St., Normal.
Friday, March 17
3 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St, Normal, with Irish dancers
3:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington
4 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington
4:30 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal
5 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington
5:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington
6 p.m. — Killarney's, 523 N. Main St., Bloomington
7 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington
7:30 p.m. — The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington
Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums invites individuals of all ages and musical skill levels to partake in their free lessons for pipes and snare drumming at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka. New pipe students can purchase a practice chanter and instruction booklet for $100.
Photos from the Sharin’ of the Green Parade
Neil Finlen with the Celtic Kazoo Band
Rich Beal
Nicholas Rada, Calle Nixon
Keith Palmgren, Scott Miller
Children’s Home and Aid float
Cindy Segobiano, Brooks Keough, Tony DeAngelis
Nick Gardner, Colin Meier, Will Gardner
Corny on a skateboard
Crawford’s Corner Pub entry
Bloomington-Normal Cougars
Beth Whisman
Milo Holtke
D.P. Dough entry
Keg Grove Brewing Company entry
The Couillard Group
Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy
MIRA entry
Neil Finlen, Rich Beal
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison