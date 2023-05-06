BLOOMINGTON — The Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival in downtown Bloomington has been canceled due to weather, organizers said.

The event had been set to run from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and feature free live music from Radium City Rebels, Brett Conlin and the Midnight Miles, and Naptown Hepcats.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said it was tracking strong thunderstorms with hail near Bloomington shortly after 7 p.m.

Several communities, including Chenoa and Lexington, held special events during the day Saturday as part of the festival.

