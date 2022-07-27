Watch now: Turas turning Irish tunes Saturday at free shows in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Irish eyes will be smiling Saturday.

Pull up a chair and have a listen to Turas. That’s a five-piece traditional Irish music band that takes its name from the Gaelic word for “journey.”

In the past, players of the Peoria-based group had joined up for Irish music sessions at Lucca Grill in Bloomington, according to their guitarist and vocalist AnneMarie Brinton. But they would eventually meet all together at Donnelly’s Irish Pub in Peoria, when sessions were still held there.

Next up for Turas is a free show Saturday at Normal’s Connie Link Amphitheatre, just off the Constitution Trail. It’ll be a whale of time.

Songs of Gaelic origin exhilarate the heart and soul like no other. Turas delivers fantastic flurries of woodwind melodies, and an ample arrangement of strings that includes a mandolin and an Irish adaption of the Greek bouzouki — a long-necked lute.

They published their first music video in 2020 with WGLT’s Stay at Home Concert Series. “Cold Frosty Morning / John Riley” tells the tale of Seán Ó Raghailligh, a vagabond who deserted the Union Army during the Mexican-American War. It’s a tune that captures the essence of the Irish-American immigrant experience and their struggles within.

"Cold Frosty Morning" “Adventure calls and some men run / and this is their sad story Some get drunk on demon run / and some get drunk on glory.”

Then in 2016, Peoria’s WTVT hosted Turas for its State & Water video music series, when their lineup included a bassist and a guitarist who have since left the band. Turas took on the technically challenging yet toe-tapping “Jig of Slurs” in a lively set of tunes. They were followed by a moving rendition of “Foggy Dew,” a beautifully-sung ballad lamenting the 1916 Easter Rising and British involvement in World War I.

Turas is answering the call to their Celtic roots. And, the beat of their Irish bodhràn is sure to lift your spirits up and away with the fairies.

BloNo Beats invited Turas to answer several questions about their experience playing Irish music. Brinton responded with the following answers:

Give me a very brief history of your band. Where do your members come from, and how did you meet each other?

Early on, we participated in sessions at (Lucca's Grill) and what was then known as the “Slow Session” at the Whistle Shop in Bloomington. However, we all met at the Peoria music session while it was still being hosted at Donnelly’s restaurant. Mike Bergstrom (bouzouki, guitar), Lauri Gannon (penny whistle, bodhràn, accordion) and Rose Fahey Wright (flute, penny whistle, vocals) have been part of Turas since its inception in 2008. AnneMarie Brinton (vocals, guitar) joined the band shortly after moving to Peoria in 2010, and Jeff Calhoun (banjo, mandolin, vocals, guitar) joined in 2012 and still commutes in from the Quad Cities.

Over the years, we’ve been fortunate enough to play all around Illinois as well as a few of our neighboring states. We are a Peoria-based band with quite a few connections to Bloomington-Normal. We have played many places in the area, including the Bloomington Country Club, Miller Park, Connie Link Amphitheatre, Crawford’s Pub and the uptown Normal music fest, Make Music Normal.

How have you researched and built your repertoire of songs?

Much of what goes into building a catalog of music is taking traditional tunes and making them your own. We accomplish this in several ways. First we pair tunes together into unique sets. We are very fortunate to have several multi-instrumentalists in the band, so we can choose from a variety of different instrumental combinations; we can switch around melody and harmony players not only from tune to tune, but within the tunes. Then we can start adding dynamics, ornamentations and rhythmic variations to really make them our own.

When we’re playing shows, we like to make sure we’re playing a variety of different kinds of tunes as well. We’ll go from a jig to a reel and then maybe a polka or a waltz. We’ll even throw in a slip jig or a hornpipe periodically. Each style of tune falls on the ear differently, so we’re able to mix things up quite a bit.

Are there any songs in particular you really love to play, or have a cool backstory to them?

At the start of the pandemic, we were invited to participate in the WGLT Stay at Home Concert Series with Ariel Jones. It was our first time recording a music video, which was a lot of fun. We collaborated with some incredible videographers, Troy Phillips and Mike Dwyer from LMV Productions, and recorded with our good friend Bob Lindsay. With their expertise, we were able to bring the story of the music to life in a whole new way. So if you’re ever on our website or Facebook page, be sure to check out “Cold Frosty Morning / John Riley.”

Tell me about the instruments your band brings on stage.

There’s an interesting history behind how instruments are incorporated into the Irish music tradition. For example, keyless wooden flutes, like the one Rose plays, lost popularity in other countries once keyed silver flutes were introduced. The wooden flutes then flooded the secondhand markets, and Irish musicians capitalized on the opportunity. The bouzouki, which Mike plays, is a Greek instrument. The Irish flattened the back on it to make them easier to transport. The four-stringed tenor banjo, which Jeff plays, is based on the banjo brought to the U.S. by enslaved Africans... It was first produced in Chicago at the turn of the century. It was then brought back to Ireland by returning immigrants. However, the banjo wasn’t truly considered part of the Irish tradition until the mid-20th century, making it a newer instrument for Irish music.

All in all, we have members who play flute, whistle, accordion, bodhràn (the Irish hand drum) guitar, bouzouki, banjo, mandolin and vocals.

What do you love most about playing traditional Irish music?

For many of us, playing Irish music is a way to connect with our roots and honoring where our families originated. For others, it was the love of American folk and bluegrass music (both stem from traditional Irish music after it was brought to the U.S. and specifically Appalachia) that eventually led to a love of Irish music. But for all of us to some degree, playing Irish music feels almost like a calling. It is a tradition that we enjoy and believe in and feel is worth spreading and keeping alive.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Turas WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 WHERE: Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal TICKETS: Free ALSO CHECK OUT: A free "unplugged" set at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Maggie Miley's in uptown Normal, and regular sessions on the second Thursday of each month at Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery in Peoria.