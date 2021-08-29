Watch now: Sweet Corn Circus captivates uptown Normal

NORMAL — Bloomington’s Sue Fischer said she’s gone to the Sweet Corn Circus in Normal many times.

“I haven’t had a funnel cake in two years,” she said Sunday. “I decided it was time.”

Sugary treats and comical gags drew crowds uptown to the Sweet Corn Circus this Saturday and Sunday, after last year's festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois State University Gamma Phi Circus Director Marcus Alouan said he felt “absolutely overjoyed to be in front of an audience again.”

Many of their members, he said, got their first chance to perform this weekend in front of a live audience — including some in their junior year.

Alouan said the circus’ goal is to recruit ISU students and shape them into “the best all-around citizens they can be.”

The director said one of his favorite things to see are timid freshmen who enter the gym for the first time, and witnessing their self-confidence and strength grow over the years.

“We see them grow academically, and it's just an amazing time to watch young people come in and take those final steps into adulthood,” Alouan said. “And so, by the time they graduate, we can just see the growth over the four years that they've been with us.”

The Gamma Phi Circus dates back to 1929, Alouan said, starting in gymnastics — that means they’ll take gymnasts, divers, dancers or acrobats of any sorts.

“We can refocus those skills and use them for amazing things within the circus,” he said. “We also take those who have no background in gymnastics, dance, or any of those kinds of things, which was the student I was when I came here.”

Alouan said he came in with a soccer background, and they didn't have men's soccer at ISU at the time.

“I found the circus and fell in love with it immediately," he said.

Circus performances at Sunday’s festival included singing, dancing, juggling, acrobatics and theatrical clowning. Gamma Phi members stationed activities like guided tightropes for kids to cross.

Jimmy Anderson of Bloomington snacked on kettle corn at the festival Sunday. He said he comes “every year."

"Get some corn and bring it back home to the wife.”

Fischer recommended trying the sweet corn.

“You gotta do it,” she said.

Dozens of vendors also set up shop at the festival, including Bloomington-Normal staples like Carl’s Ice Cream.

One first-time vendor was 13-year-old Matilda Rogozinski, who was selling non-alcoholic lavender-infused liquor at the festival. She said she likes it in coffee and ice cream, and it’s made from lavender grown at her Bloomington home.

Rogozinski said she learned how to make the infusion while visiting her parent who lived in Greece for a year. There, she said they found lavender plants and lemon trees, and made lemonade from that.

“Some people make alcoholic drinks like lavender martinis with it,” she said. “A lot of people like it on ice cream, or I've had a couple people try it in lemonade.”

This is her first year selling the lavender sweetener to the public, she said.

“Time management with school, you have to balance your costs, marketing skills, salesmanship and entrepreneurship are all things that we're learning from this,” Rogozinski said.

