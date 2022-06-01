Watch now: Pantagraph reporter rediscovers love of bagpiping thanks to Eureka band

At the end of Normal’s Sharin' of the Green Parade in March, I asked myself: “Where are the bagpipes?”

With the assistance of Town of Normal Civics Arts manager Adam Fox, I was pointed down the street to Maggie Miley’s pub, where the Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums were set to perform indoors.

Winter weather may have kept the woodwind pipes from ringing loudly across the Uptown Circle that afternoon. Yet the hallowed sounds of Highland pipes still trumped their way deep into my soul, awakening a passion I nearly forgot about for a third of my life.

When I encountered academic troubles in my high school years, my parents encouraged me to to transfer to the St. John’s Northwestern Academies in Delafield, Wisconsin. I didn’t care for all the marching and physical therapy that military boarding schools are most known for, but the SJNA pipe band sure caught my attention. And it motivated me to catch up on my schoolwork so I could sign up for piping classes.

After two years of daily bagpipe courses and performing in parades in Chicago and Milwaukee, I set down my band pipes for the last time after graduation. Other pipers in the band received their own set as a graduation gift. My family couldn’t afford that cost.

In the hustle of finishing college, practicing new tunes and bagpipes chanter techniques took the backburner in my mind. It eventually became an afterthought.

Though paused for over a decade, my fervor for piping still remained. That’s because if you truly love something, it never leaves you. It’ll wait for your return, when you’re ready.

A month following the Irish parade, Celtic Cross Pipe Major Scott Whitman invited me to their rehearsal session at Eureka Christian Church. And so after a 13-year hiatus from piping, my search for a new Scottish Highland pipe band ended when I made that visit Thursday, May 26.

Hearing the Highland instruments roar once again, I understood the pipes had always been calling me back.

Tough tartans

Bagpipe songs have a range of tempos, difficulties and moods that vary from upbeat to slow and solemn. The tradition predates recording of sheet music and was once passed down auditorily.

Piping is harder than it looks. My first instructor once described it as patting your head while rubbing your belly.

It requires the endurance and lung capacity of a long-distance runner and the dexterity of a pianist. If these skills aren’t maintained, they will atrophy.

I learned just how much my own abilities declined over the years on Tuesday, when Celtic Cross Quartermaster Dick Steffen invited me to his El Paso home. The retired Illinois State University agriculture professor now offers free beginner piping lessons to those interested in joining the band.

After showing Steffen that I could read the treble clef again and pick up a new beginner tune on my practice chanter, he graciously let me play pipes for the first time in 13 years.

While the moment may have not sounded quite graceful, I couldn’t have felt more exalted. High school memories of my previous pipe major ordering “Pipes Up!” flooded my mind, and so did the adrenaline rush that came with it.

Practicing pipes again piped up my spirits, and I’ll hopefully have future bandmates to thank for it. But there could be a long road ahead of me before I can join their circle formation.

Within a few minutes of playing, I could hardly blow out a candle. My “embouchure,” a French term for the use of your mouth and lips, was no longer developed enough to keep a seal on the mouthpiece. And without enough air, the drones fall sad and flat.

So I drew in my deepest breaths, firmly clutched the bag and paced myself through the finger movements. I knew that without keeping all these moving elements in check, music doesn't doesn’t come out of bagpipes. Only noise does.

Steffen told me I didn’t sound bad after not practicing for 13 years. Watching recordings of myself playing, I could only imagine the difference a decade a practice would make.

All together now

Pipe bands can be found across the United States and Canada. There’s 22 Grade 5 bands actively registered with the Midwest Pipe Band Association (which includes Celtic Cross), with 12 in Grade 4 and 3 in Grade 2.

The "great white whale" of a pipe band is to perform intricately challenging and complex tunes, nailing all gracenotes and embellishments in perfect unison. The audience should see a squad of pipers, but hear only one sound. The lower the grade, the bigger and more experienced the band is.

Jim Sim, president of the MWPBA, said piping events went dormant in 2020 and most of 2021.

He said while numbers have been down at regional competitions this year, the Milwaukee Highland Games and another Scottish festival June 17-18 in Itasca near Chicago are back to their pre-pandemic health. Whitman said Celtic Cross will attend them both.

Sim said he’s interested to see what the future looks like for bagpipe bands post lockdown.

Whitman said it can take between six months and a year to for a beginner to start playing pipes, if regularly practicing. They cannot immediately play pipes from the start, and should begin playing a practice chanter, a quieter, recorder-like instrument with no drones. The band offers $100 starter kits with a practice chanter and an instructional booklet with music.

Celtic Cross currently has about a dozen pipers and six drummers. Three snares, a tenor and two bass drums compose their percussion section. With the next closest pipe bands found in either Springfield or Covington, Indiana, Celtic Cross is a musical gem of Central Illinois.

Whitman said all interested pipers and drummers are welcome to join, no matter how musically experienced they are. Pipers have started at age 10 and up.

“I really pride ourselves on being able to reach people who haven’t read music or have been playing other instruments for decades,” the pipe major said.

He added aspiring pipers should not buy a set of pipes on their own before joining his band. There are band sets are available for use, and experienced pipers can assist newer ones with ordering their own.

Whitman agreed that finding a renewed interest in piping can be applied to many other passions in life, such as painting or golf.

So when you become detached from a passion for so long, you may have forgotten exactly how the high and low notes of those times had sounded. But you’ll never forget the ways it moved your soul.

