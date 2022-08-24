Watch now: Modern Drugs charging up power-pop show at Connie Link in Normal

NORMAL — Good music is medicinal.

For listeners, it remedies our late-night restlessness and lifts us from emotional anguish. It also strengthens the bonds with those we love.

For musical composers, it can be a heated search for these very reactions, now evermore shrouded by a global pandemic. Just as we gather together to hear songs performed by others, bands of musicians form to create art that means something to their receivers.

Modern Drugs, the five-piece crafters of power pop from Urbana-Champaign, are performing for free Thursday at Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal. They’re just what the doctor ordered.

This quintet has no snake oil on show. Their tunes administer a well-layered array of guitar rhythms, vocal harmonies and moody synth lines. And they’ve been kicking them out through COVID with style.

Their track “So Hard to Stay Inside” captures the spirit of surviving lockdown and having to pull ourselves through to tomorrow — even when the skies appear to be falling. Guitarist-vocalist Ryan Groff reaches for those high notes in the chorus and belts out a radio hit.

Then in “Say It Out Loud,” keyboardist Cara Maurizi sings of a dramatic falling out with resonant vibrato. Maurizi’s duet parts with Groff add much to an easily relatable song that “feels too real” for all of us, in lyric and melody.

The collaborative effort of Modern Drugs shines through in dreamy phrases of harmonics, melodic hooks and diverse perspectives. While the band’s name is a riff from Illinois’ legalization of recreational cannabis — and not knowing “how to work these modern drugs” — the group’s compositions are anything but half-baked. They’re refined, rehearsed, and remedial.

Groff tells me they plan on returning to the studio to keep recording after their shows over the next month. Another single is now getting mixed and will be soon launched.

You can bet they’ll keep the good coming.

BloNo beats invited Moderns Drugs to answer several questions about their experiences writing and releasing new music. Groff responded with the following answers:

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

I’ve been writing, recording and releasing music for over 20 years now, and I think what I love the most about it is that people who write their own music can very easily get obsessed with the process of refining and producing and reinventing, and sometimes it can drive us a little crazy. But if you get your process figured out and keep focused on the vision that will make you happiest, you work and work and work in that direction and then most of the time, I’ve found, you get it there! Then, if you are this kind of musician, you put it out into the world and hope that people will listen to it and have a reaction to it. And I think that for most songwriting musicians that’s what we’re ultimately hoping for: our brains and time and energy and hearts are poured into making something, then we get to see how people respond to it. It can’t be just about the feedback, but why else are we releasing it if not to get a response? Then it’s just important to absorb as much positive energy from the feedback as you can and try not to get all worked up about the negative. It’s a weird thing to do, but I love it all so much.

Which songs are you most proud of and why? What elements of those track appeal to you most?

Modern Drugs formed just a few months into the pandemic because we all wanted a COVID pod and saw the potential greatness of the five of us making music together... Last summer, just before our one-year anniversary, we started putting out singles with videos. Then after a string of shows, we hibernated for the winter, wrote 12 more songs, and have been refining them in the studio and with our live shows here in 2022. Our plan is to put out a few more singles in the very near future, then finally release the right 10 or 12 as a big, beautiful album. The songs we released are crafted pop/rock that we think speak to a wide array of people, both musically and lyrically. We all love big hooks and lyrics that come from the heart, but because the five of us are all collaborative songwriters, none of the songs are telling stories that are too specific in a way that people can’t connect with them. I’ve never been in a situation where I could rely so heavily on other people to flesh out and fill in the holes in my own stories. So, Modern Drugs has been a dream scenario for me because everybody has great ideas all the time. And I think that is giving us the ability to release songs that people can really connect with.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from for songwriting? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

I think most songwriters do their best work when the spark of the idea, or even the entire foundation for a song, comes from love, heartbreak, family or childhood experiences, or world issues that affect humans on a larger scale. Those seem to be the deepest wells of emotion and what I think most humans connect to best. For me personally, I’ve always tried to poetically veil my own life experiences in a way that don’t make them too incredibly specific, but still tell the story that I mean to tell in a way that other people will understand. And with Modern Drugs, we’re leaning pretty heavily toward the abstract and just saying things that make us all laugh or feel incredibly clever or make the stinky face. You know.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say? Think of what you would tell a younger version of yourself.

I actually get to work with people in my studio, Perennial Sound Studio, here in Champaign on a full-time basis, whether it’s singing, guitar, ukulele, bass, piano, songwriting, or production and recording, so I feel like I’m thinking about this exact thing all the time. Most people figure out, like I did, that they want their lives to be more musical. So they start playing an instrument, then some of those people realize that it could be fun to try writing a song, then a smaller percentage actually tries to pursue it. Like so many things, music has to stay fun and rewarding and some thing that drives and inspires you to do it. Playing casually as a hobby can be amazing and all that some people need. But sticking with your instrument, your lyric and songwriting, your building of a vision for what you want to create is way more difficult... Thankfully, technology is making the recording and production process easier, but it still takes time and patience to develop your skills as a working musician, so that’s what I often have to help people do when I collaborate... Just… keep… going.

5. Have you played in Bloomington-Normal before? What energy will you be bringing to your Normal show?

We played nightshop and Make Music Normal last summer, and just played nightshop again a few weeks ago. We really love your music scene and hope to connect to a wider audience over there in the coming months. We hope that people can dance and sing along with our songs and that they want to buy T-shirts and follow us on social media and ask us "when the album comes out“ because they’re so excited to hear more. We’re a band that loves playing in front of people and having the energy reciprocated. It’s the best, it’s why we do it. And hopefully a lot of bodies show up at Connie Link Amphitheatre on the 25th!

Can you explain how Modern Drugs chose the band name, and the meaning behind it?

The name, like most of our song lyrics, came on one hilarious night here at my studio when we were rehearsing some new ideas. We were chatting about how now that marijuana is legal in Illinois it was amazing how many crazy variations people have come up with for ingesting it, and then said something about not knowing “how to work these modern drugs,“ and we all stopped and simultaneously said “that’s the band name!“. You know, simple, a little silly, but exactly what we needed to finally pick a band name, ha!

IF YOU GO WHAT: Modern Drugs, with Emily the Band opening WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 WHERE: 621 S. Linden St., Normal TICKETS: Free PLAYING NEXT AT: Toast to Taylor Street on Sept. 3 in downtown Champaign; Great Cover Up on Sept. 16 at the Rose Bowl, Urbana, Pygmalion Music Festival on Sept. 25 at the Canopy Club, Urbana.