Watch now: Make Music Normal returns many musical styles to free festival

NORMAL – Music was made in Uptown Normal this weekend with roots reaching far across the world.

The town’s free Make Music Normal festival returned Friday to its pre-COVID attendance levels, according to Normal Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox. He said it was really fun to be back at full capacity, adding “it was really lovely.”

He estimated over 5,000 people made it to the first day of the event. Friday featured local rock bands like Bury Thy Wicked, Great Value Jesus, and The Recombinants. Dexter O’Neal and the Funk Yard brought out the funk, and the Peoria Rhythm Kings sang the blues too that evening.

Saturday afternoon crowds picked up just a few hours after the rain was cleared. Fox said absolutely miserable morning weather gave way to an idyllic afternoon, which then led to a miserable, wet evening. Performances stopped early at 7 p.m. Saturday due to continued weather-related safety concerns.

“That’s Central Illinois weather,” he noted.

But it didn’t stop bands and music fans from making the most of the sunny day. Paddy’s Favorite Sons performed Irish folk songs, young rockers with Sad Rat played punk music, and Straight Answer Jazz Trio served smooth guitar licks and jumping keyboards.

Fox said organizers were seeing audiences really enjoying coming back out to summer live music events.

“People seem really, really happy to have those options back and we're so happy to be able to provide them,” he said.

One visitor who made an unplanned stop Saturday at the Brandon Cattle and The Branding Irons show was Hayden Cseve. He said he came from Gibson City to shop at Graham Cracker Comics in Uptown Normal, and didn’t expect to enter a music festival.

Cseve said Brandon Cattle and The Branding Irons had a different sound and you could really feel the bass.

Normal’s Donna DeBose was digging the Straight Answer Jazz Trio set. She said their second piece made her feel both energetic and calm, but also rhythmic and warm.

DeBose loves how jazz melodies are both repeated, but also improvised “because it takes you on a journey,” she said.

She added the improvisation usually leaves you satisfied, and agreed that it’s unique as well.

Todd Willoughby, of Normal, saw Sad Rat’s show with his son, Joe Willoughby. The father said the band had a good, 1960s vibe with psychedelic sounds.

He also said he loves that they put on live music events in town. Willoughby said he moved here three years ago and was searching for what outings the Twin Cities were providing.

“This is great,” he said, adding he planned to walk around the fest and explore.

Forty bands were scheduled to play the event, though a few didn’t perform because of inclement weather concerns. Fox said organizers would book those bands again at the Normal Theater or Connie Lake Amphitheater.

“We’re going to make sure Make Music Normal 2 and Make Music Normal 3 happen at some point so that all of those acts get a chance to get in front of everybody,” he said.

Brazilian beats

People of all ages became immersed in the rhythm of the Bloco Gavião Afro-Brazilian percussion workshop, which was moved into the third floor of the Children’s Discovery Museum due to morning rain. Families were invigorated in dance and drumming of samba reggae, plus tapping of maculelê sticks.

Instructor Mark Becker said the Bloco Gavião class is an outreach program of the Capoeira Angola Center of Mestre João Grande, which is based in Urbana.

Becker said they did simple choreography, adding that both samba reggae and maculelê are different manifestations of Afro-Brazilian.

“One of the things I love about it is it’s a welcoming of all people,” he said, adding he lived and studied in Brazil and too was welcomed into their traditions.

“It's just welcoming to all people from all backgrounds, and I've always really appreciated that,” Becker continued.

He said they really liked Saturday’s workshop, because it was fun to work with kids that enjoy it.

“The highlight for me is always seeing the joy that people walk away with when they hear the music,” Becker said. “It's almost instant – you get to see that look on their faces.”

What makes the Afro-Brazilian music different from a standard concert hall experience, he said, is the audience participation.

“That participation is a way of showing respect, and showing interest and support for the musicians,” Becker continued. “It's good for people to be clapping, dancing, and participating.”

Married couple Noeli and Paul Anderson, of Normal were handed maculelê sticks, and then joined in to drum and dance in the circle.

Noeli Anderson, 76, is from the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. She said she met her husband on a blind date in San Francisco. Her husband added they’ve been married 52 years.

What she loves most about the music is how lively it is. She also said “it makes you want to dance.”

So when Noeli Anderson was handed the maculelê sticks, she said she had to participate.

Paul Anderson, 78, is a retired ISU professor, and said he has taught at the University of Brasilia for over 4 years.

“We’ve seen it, we like it, we love it, and that’s why we came here,” he said of the percussion workshop.

What he loves most about it: “The beat. It just kept on going.”

