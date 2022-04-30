Watch now: Leah Marlene living her dreams after 'American Idol' success

NORMAL — Leah Marlene is living her childhood dreams.

Currently a top 10 contestant on "American Idol," it’s no secret that the 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Normal set her heart on musical ambitions early on in life.

In fact, it’s long been public record.

The Pantagraph’s Flying Horse page publishes weekly submissions from elementary school students, and once captured Marlene’s dream in the making. On Nov. 13, 2011, the newspaper asked young scholars what they thought the best job is.

Then a fifth-grader at Prairieland Elementary School, Marlene responded: “… a musician, because I would get to do my favorite hobby all day long.”

In an interview on Zoom last week, Marlene said: “That’s exactly how I feel to this day.” And, she even felt that way before fifth grade.

Now making headlines and getting airtime on the nationally syndicated reality TV show, Marlene said the experience feels like “such a dream, because I’m literally doing music all day long.”

She’s gained a ton of music-business experience through competing on "Idol." Marlene said in the months leading up to her audition, she was working on very abstract music and listening to those types of artists. Marlene said that material was not very commercial.

But performing on the hit ABC show has been interesting, she said, because “you really do have to play to the masses and find a way to insert the abstractness of my artistry into a mainstream lane.”

While she still plans to compose for a more niche audience, Marlene said figuring out how not to isolate listeners was a huge learning experience that she appreciates from "Idol."

Her path to success was shaped by crossroads with Normal West High School choir and vocal jazz programs, private lessons, hometown gigs, and a stint at Belmont University School of Music in Nashville.

While at Belmont, she said she “ate up every single bit of knowledge” she could reach from studying the music business and songwriting. It taught her much about the industry and how to navigate it.

Marlene said she struggled with the pressures of outworking everyone, and had to learn what wasn’t sustainable and how to set her own boundaries.

“You have to take care of yourself,” she said.

Carrying those experiences into "Idol," she said, has been instrumental in helping her navigate the show, too.

And the friendships she’s made along the way will last for a lifetime outside the show, she said. However, Marlene added that’s a double-edged sword when some of her closest pals have gone home and she had to emotionally process that.

Can’t keep her down

In her first televised "Idol" audition, judge Lionel Richie praised Marlene: “You carry your strangeness so well.”

Gaining that level of confidence took Marlene a lot of self-improvement. She said aside from local gigs, any performances that pressured her made her feel dreadfully nervous — and that was not enjoyable.

In the two years before "Idol," she said, she worked a lot on her mental health, learning who she was, and how to control her thoughts.

Marlene added that she established healthy ways of taking in the world around her, and applying them often.

“Auditioning for the show was the first time, (during) that I really wasn't nervous,” she said.

Instead, Marlene continued, she just zeroed in her focus on the musical moment she was in.

“I am literally just enjoying playing music,” she said. “I'm not on a show. I'm not trying to win anybody's approval.”

No matter how the contest pans out, Marlene plans be involved in music for the rest of her life. Next up, she hopes to go on tour as soon as possible, and then “buckle down and write with my heroes, and make music with my heroes, and just like, write the best music I've ever made in my entire life.”

Although "Idol" may be over in a few weeks, she said her music will stay around after the show. She encouraged fans to continue streaming her songs, sharing her social media posts and keep the energy up.

“Tell your dogs, tell your neighbors, tell your mom, tell your friends to all vote and just keep rallying around it,” Marlene said.

She said it will feel weird coming home after everything this spring, but the exposure the show has given to her work is a big deal. And Marlene is thankful for the outpouring of support from the Twin Cities.

“I just can't express in words how much it all means to me,” she said. “The support has been insane.”

