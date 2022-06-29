 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Leah Marlene announces August show in Normal with Fritz Hager

  • 0
051922-blm-loc-7leahpics (copy)

In this file photo from May 17, Leah Marlene plays for a live audience at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top three performers in this season's "American Idol" contest.

 Brendan Denison

NORMAL — Leah Marlene has booked her next performance date in Normal.

The top-three "American Idol" finalist announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that she will perform Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

In a bubbly video statement made with the "Corny the CornBelter" mascot, Marlene said the show will be a "huge production" with a full band, a kid zone, food and VIP meet-and-greet options.

“So much fun stuff that’s gonna be happening,” she continued.

Watch now: 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene soaks in the love at her alma maters

Marlene also said she will be joined by Fritz Hager, another former "American Idol" contestant who will perform a set and may play a few songs with Marlene. A second guest will be announced next week, she added.

Watch now: What did it take to pull off Leah Marlene Day in Normal?

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the musician’s website, leahmarlene.com.

The singer-songwriter, who performed in uptown Normal early on in her musical career, took off on the most recent season of "American Idol," staking her place as the third top performer in the national contest.

She last wowed a hometown crowd on May 17 after a parade and proclamation made in her honor by the Town of Normal. Thousands attended her free performance.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

