Watch now: Leah Marlene announces August show in Normal with Fritz Hager

NORMAL —
Leah Marlene has booked her next performance date in Normal.
The
top-three "American Idol" finalist announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that she will perform Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.
In a bubbly video statement made with the "Corny the CornBelter" mascot, Marlene said the show will be a "huge production" with a full band, a kid zone, food and VIP meet-and-greet options.
“So much fun stuff that’s gonna be happening,” she continued.
Marlene also said she will be joined by Fritz Hager, another former "American Idol" contestant who will perform a set and may play a few songs with Marlene. A second guest will be announced next week, she added.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the musician’s website,
leahmarlene.com.
The singer-songwriter, who performed in uptown Normal early on in her musical career, took off on the most recent season of "American Idol," staking her place as the third top performer in the national contest.
She last wowed a hometown crowd on May 17 after a parade and proclamation made in her honor by the Town of Normal. Thousands attended her free performance.
Photos: 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene returns to Normal for concert, parade
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene waves to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene appeared in uptown Normal on Tuesday for a parade and free concert.
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
Brendan Denison
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Brendan Denison
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
Brendan Denison
