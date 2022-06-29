Watch now: Leah Marlene announces August show in Normal with Fritz Hager

NORMAL — Leah Marlene has booked her next performance date in Normal.

The top-three "American Idol" finalist announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that she will perform Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Corn Crib Stadium, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal.

In a bubbly video statement made with the "Corny the CornBelter" mascot, Marlene said the show will be a "huge production" with a full band, a kid zone, food and VIP meet-and-greet options.

“So much fun stuff that’s gonna be happening,” she continued.

Marlene also said she will be joined by Fritz Hager, another former "American Idol" contestant who will perform a set and may play a few songs with Marlene. A second guest will be announced next week, she added.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the musician’s website, leahmarlene.com.

The singer-songwriter, who performed in uptown Normal early on in her musical career, took off on the most recent season of "American Idol," staking her place as the third top performer in the national contest.

She last wowed a hometown crowd on May 17 after a parade and proclamation made in her honor by the Town of Normal. Thousands attended her free performance.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

