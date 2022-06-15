Watch now: Great Value Jesus releases new album: ‘Is Propaganda Art?’

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — When the lead singer of punk rock group Tiger Sex invited two audience members onstage to dance out the end of their Friday Punkfest set at nightshop, it was two-thirds of Twin Cities indie band Great Value Jesus that rose to the occasion.

Drummer Nick Saathoff and bassist Doug Cook rejoiced in abstemious twists and shakes twice on the outdoor stage that evening, with the latter just doing what he does best to maintain an energetic bass line.

“I keep my hips going, ya know?” said Cook in an interview with The Pantagraph. “Can’t be shy as a bassist.”

The three-member indie rock band from Bloomington opened up the 45-act Punkfest last weekend. That same day, they also released their first full-length album, “Is Propaganda Art?”.

061622-blm-loc-3beats

Doug Cook, left, and Nick Saathoff, middle, dance after being invited onstage by punk rock performers Tiger Sex at a Punkfest concert, Friday, June 10, at nightshop in Bloomington.

Although they may not be name-brand “saviors,” the trio has developed heavenly authentic and rich compositions since forming months before a global pandemic. Guitarist Noah Renken-Kapatos’ grungy, distorted blues riffs will deliver you back to the Northwest music scene that made Nirvana famous. In fact, Great Value Jesus' guitarist once called Portland home in that region.

Since putting out a seven-track EP titled “Disassociation Nation," Great Value Jesus is continuing their conversation on dealing with mental health problems, while at the same time honing in on more harmonious sounds and lyrical themes of disillusionment.

061622-blm-loc-1beats

From left, Doug Cook, Nick Saathoff and Noah Renken-Kapatos perform as indie rock group Great Value Jesus on Friday, June 10, at nightshop in Bloomington.

While not specifically designed as a concept album, Renken-Kapatos said each track of “Is Propaganda Art?” introduces a societal issue in a different lens.

The guitarist previously explained to The Pantagraph that Great Value Jesus was a nickname he earned for his long-haired and bearded style. As for the new album’s name, he said that derived from receiving eight daily spam emails from Donald Trump organizations.

Realizing that the former U.S. president “really knew how to use propaganda,” Renken-Kapatos then questioned if art can convey both emotions and agendas.

The new album kicks off on a upbeat song titled "Blush," which Renken-Kapatas said is about a Hallmark love story that turns into a psychedelic breakdown.

061622-blm-loc-2beats

Noah Renken-Kapatos plays guitar with Great Value Jesus at Punkfest on Friday, June 10, at nightshop in Bloomington.

The track’s lyrics illustrate the plastic love of a relationship failing and melting into an unrecognizable, heartbreaking blob of a burned Barbie doll.

It’s a smooth ride through the first half of the album, coached by entrancing psychedelic blues songs like “Electric Coyote Man” and a cover of the James Bond movie theme. In “Mindless Complexities,” Cook blends in layers of cello strumming. That’s an instrument that earned him a scholarship at Illinois Wesleyan University, he noted.

The album then takes a sharp vibe shift, heading into “Dear God” with prophetic shouts toward a higher power.

Cook’s favorite song on the album is "Breakdown 43." He said that’s because it reminds him of Led Zeppelin’s bass player, John Paul Jones. Saathoff said he and Cook took the “Good Times Bad Times” groove “and just went to town on it.”

061622-blm-loc-4beats

Shown is album art for new Great Value Jesus record "Is Propaganda Art?". Photo by Sam Warner, taken at Ewing Park in Bloomington.

Renken-Kapatos said the album’s themes culminate with the last two songs, “Breaking Lies” and “Gen Z the Great Society.”

The former track includes more cello playing by Cook and lyrics that Renken-Kapatos said tune into the “inner monologue of falsehoods we tell ourselves, to not listen to the toxic voice in your head.”

He succinctly establishes that point early on with the line: “How we live our lives / Determines reality.”

The final song, Renken-Kapatos said, shows a clear picture of a world in disarray, declaring, “this isn’t a world we were told we’d have.”

Musing on that thought, he sung one good piece of advice: “Don’t stray from imagination / Be the apple that brought creation.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

