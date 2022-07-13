Watch now: Dan Hubbard plays straight from the heart in Bloomington Saturdays on the Square

BLOOMINGTON — Great things in life just take time.

Making fine art, mastering a skill or forming long-lasting connections doesn’t always happen in a single day. It can take years and years to get it right.

On Saturday, you can get in on a free musical experience that took root right here in "BloNo": Dan Hubbard will play with a full band and bring heartfelt Americana originals to the streets of downtown Bloomington on Saturday night, along with opening act Taylor Steele. They follow Wedding Banned as the next show in the Saturdays on the Square concert series, sponsored by The Pantagraph and The Castle Theatre.

Give Hubbard's music a listen, and you’ll hear material refined by at least two decades of impassioned songwriting.

Hubbard is familiar face in the Twin Cities music scene. His band played for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Virtual Concert Series in fall 2020, and he has several performances at The Castle under his belt.

In addition to being a talented songwriter, he’s also an informed news reader. In his 2019 album titled “Attention,” Hubbard sings in the track “Knowing You’re in this World” lyrics that remain relevant to this day: “I was reading the news / Yeah and I had to call you / Because this world is such a mess.”

Noting themes of working-class life and trying to settle down, Hubbard’s work proves himself as an artist who makes can sense of life’s dark moments and keep fighting for another day with the power of love and music. And, he makes these songs really swing.

Bluesy rhythms beat on with a touch of gray in songs like “Ain’t No Fountain,” where Hubbard talks and dreams big before facing the reality of lost chances.

As Hubbard explains, “Important Man” stands out to him as one his proudest songs. The vocal arrangements, horns and a steady tempo compose a jazzy medley of honesty and romance at its purest.

But it’s not all slow ballads and heartaches. Hubbard and his band can rock out real good, and did especially so in “Something Left to Prove.”

Then, in “The Last Time You See Me,” he blows it away with several somber laments:

“This might be the last time you see me / With my long hair and dreams in front of me / This might be the last time I follow my heart.”

BloNo Beats invited Hubbard to answer five questions about his career in music. Here’s what he had to say:

1. What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

It bothers me when I listen back to my past records and I hear a track that isn't great, or it just feels like filler. I've learned to be patient. When I was younger I would start recording an album as soon as I had 10 new songs. But for my last couple albums I waited until I had written 25 songs or so, and then picked the best 10. I've learned to throw away the stuff that I know in my heart isn't great or won't stand the test of time.

2. With your last record released, what songs are you most proud of and why?

I'm still very proud of my last record, "Attention." I still like the whole thing, but I think "Important Man" is one of the best tracks I've released. Sometimes you can write a great song, but the recording doesn't do it justice. In this case it all came together — performance and production — and it lived up to the expectations I had for it when I first wrote it.

3. Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

Both. I'm a wallflower and I keep my eyes and ears open constantly for things that could make up a song. My wife is the most intelligent and compassionate person I know, so lately I just follow her around and wait for her to say something profound that I can steal.

4. If you could give advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say? Think of what you would tell a younger version of yourself.

Something along the lines of my answer to your first question: to be patient. Spend years writing and writing, and playing as much as possible before you put something out into the world... I also think it's helpful to surround yourself with people who will be honest with you, and will not just tell you what you want to hear. And lastly, no matter what advice you get from old people like me, you have to follow your gut.

5. I hear you’ll be celebrating your birthday with this week's concert in downtown Bloomington. Can you say why Bloomington might be a special place for you to hold such a celebration?

I honestly was not planning this show around my birthday. It just kind of worked out that way, and I guess I kind of hoped it would help persuade a few more people to come enjoy the show... But I'm born and raised in Bloomington-Normal, so if I'm gonna play on my 40th, it's gonna be here.

IF YOU GO What: Saturdays on the Square concert series When: Saturday, July 16. Taylor Steele will perform at 7 p.m., and Dan Hubbard takes the stage at 8:15. Where: The 200 block of North Main Street in downtown Bloomington. Cost: Free. Bring a lawn chair. Next up: Catch The Southern Accents in the next Saturdays on the Square show Aug. 6.