Watch now: Button mashing starts Saturday at Bloomington gaming convention

BLOOMINGTON — The voice of “Boomshakalaka” from video game "NBA Jam" is coming to Bloomington this weekend.

The annual BN Video Game Convention starts heating up Saturday, offering a full day of family-friendly digital entertainment at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Center Drive, Bloomington, as well as special retro vendors and niche artists. It runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special guests include Tim Kitzrow, who did voice acting for games "NBA Jam," "NFL Blitz," "NHL Hits," and"MLB Slugfest." He’ll be joining Daniel Pesina and Paul Niemeyer for a panel discussing their experiences at Midway Games, a Chicago game developer widely known for fighter game series "Mortal Kombat" and sports titles.

Walter Day will also be hosting a trading cards award ceremony. He founded Twin Galaxies, an organization that tracks high scores, speed runs and other arcade and console gaming achievements.

Convention founder Ryan Tauscher, 34, who runs gaming store The Item Shop in uptown Normal, said his event is the biggest video gaming convention in the state, and he expects at least 1,200 attendees on Saturday.

While other video game conventions charge $40 or more for entrance passes, he said he wants to keep his affordable and charges $10. That’s because once people get there, Tauscher said, they’ll be spending serious cash on merchandise.

Children 12 and under can enter for $5.

Tauscher said the main attraction is the retro arcade room, set up with nearly 20 arcade games or pinball machines. They’re all free to play, along with dozens of other consoles, both modern and vintage, available for use.

Plus, it's a fun time for the kids, Tauscher added.

Systems being set up with Tauscher’s growing collection of televisions include the Atari 2600, the ActionMax, the original Nintendo system, a Super Nintendo, a Nintendo 64, a Nintendo GameCube, a Nintendo Wii, a Nintendo Switch, a SEGA Master System, a SEGA Saturn, a Intellivision, PlayStations 1-4, a Xbox, a Xbox 360, the Super Famicon, a TI-99/4, three Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality systems, and a few desktop computers.

Gaming tournaments will be held for arcade games "NBA Jam" and "Mortal Kombat." The championship prize of an Arcade1Up game cabinet machine signed by Kitzrow will be offered to the winner of the "NBA Jam" contest.

The event is a homegrown effort in the Twin Cities, as Tauscher said he and a handful of friends and family help make it happen. He said they thought there was a void for this type of convention in the Midwest, and it’s since grown hugely since starting out in 2018.

He said they started out their first year with just nine vendors, and this year will host 75 at the Interstate Center. Less than half of those are comprised of gaming store owners like Live Action Games from Champaign, Primary Colors in Lincoln and Retro Dimension in Chicago.

Vendors do so well, Tauscher said they’re excited to tell their friends about the convention.

Tauscher said the coolest stuff he’s found at his convention include SEGA Saturn items. He added people are also on the lookout for appreciated GameCube titles.

“People are always looking for expensive, high-dollar games or box games,” he said, or promotional items and store displays that were never publicly sold.

“That’s why people like to gravitate to conventions like this as well, because this is not stuff you’re going to see in your average video game store, ever,” he said.

Wes from the YouTube channel "Gaming Off The Grid" will be there livestreaming on Saturday. Artists vending wares include Jeremiah Lambert of Peoria Heights and Camron Johnson, also of Central Illinois.

Tauscher agreed that interest in gaming has seen a huge burst during the pandemic. He also chalked up fascination for vintage gaming systems to nostalgia.

“People definitely like reliving their youth,” he said, adding parents can show their kids what they once played and help them understand the history of video games at the same time.

With many social gaming platforms having moved online in recent years, Tauscher said an in-person gaming experience is much more fun.

“I like having your buddy next to you, actually making a night of it. Have a couple of friends over, hook up a couple consoles, try out different games,” he said. “It’s fun to just talk smack about the games or see what you like about them.

“There’s so many aspects of good and bad games you can have a good time with.”

