Watch now: Busy weekend of live music ahead in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — There’s something for everyone in the Twin Cities’ live music lineup this week.

On Friday, local band Style in Stereo wraps up the free summer concert series on the square in downtown Bloomington, sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre. The energetic eight-piece act had its original show postponed in June due to weather concerns. Kyle Yap will open for the group.

Joe Palma, vocalist and band manger for Style in Stereo, said their anticipation to play at the square has been growing. Being able to keep a show date has made them more excited, he added.

He told me in June that they offer a show band experience and play songs by artists people already know and love. Their covers span genres like pop, dance, rock, country and funk.

Palma said on Wednesday they're thrilled to be looking at more shows around Chicago and St. Louis, and they expect Friday to be their last show for the year in Bloomington.

"We're expecting the same energy and type of show we always bring," he said.

Folk music lovers can get a head start on the weekend at 7 p.m. Thursday at nightshop, 517 N. Main St. in Bloomington, for just an $8 door pass. Headlining is folk alt-country act Dead, Dead Swans, of Milwaukee, with soft guitar strumming, gritty vocals and lyrics that reach deep into an emotional chasm.

They’re joined by Chicago neighbor and folkster Lou Heneise, who’s making her debut at nightshop, plus Peoria duo The Buncha Bastards, Nick Lee and Sara Klemm. The two return to the downtown Bloomington venue after playing there in June, and releasing a YouTube performance of “Shadow Of My Heart” nearly two weeks ago.

The Uptown Circle in Normal is hosting a free show at 7 p.m. Friday by Soft Coup, a Central Illinois alternative trio that found its name after the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. Guitarist and songwriter Hannah Rose will musically express a manifestation, celebration and reclamation of feminine sexuality.

Saturday is jam-packed with local and touring talent. Later in this column, you’ll hear from the Jazz UpFront owner on the strong lineup he has booked at his sixth Front Street Music Fest in Bloomington.

The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington, is blasting back to the glam metal heydays at 8 p.m. Saturday with JUMP — America’s Van Halen Experience. Tickets are $15.

Rory Book & The Volumes takes the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal. The trio is turning up sounds of western, rock, blues and jazz music for a starkly unique show — also for free.

The Castle Theatre is capping off the weekend Sunday by hosting metalcore heavyweights August Burns Red. Last fall, the five-piece act released the single “Vengeance,” which rampages jaw-breaking breakdowns through thorny vocals. Tickets run for $33, and doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday.

All that jazz

James Gaston, owner-manager of Bloomington’s Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front. St., said people have called Front Street Music Fest a jazz festival, but they mix in more types of music to “bring everybody out of the house.”

“We love it all,” said Gaston of the world of music.

Booked at the free event are New York City jazz vocalist Brianna Thomas; traditional blues by Chicago’s Mississippi Heat; funk band Rare Element, of Madison, Wisconsin; and R&B, funk, jazz and Motown by The Soul Experience Band.

There’s also Rockford duo Chloe Alexander & Emilio Salinas, Bloomington rapper V8 Vast Change, David Lumsden Blues and Band, and University of Illinois Associate Jazz Professor, Tito Carrillo, who Gaston said is a “fabulous” trumpet player.

Gaston said there’s nothing like this year’s lineup. He’s especially excited for J. Brew and The Crew, and said they’re “the most dynamite jazz collective you’re going to hear in this area.”

Music kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday with jazz guitar trio Tomorrow's Happenings. The outdoor stage schedule is posted to Jazz UpFront’s Facebook page. An indoor performance schedule was still to be determined as of press time Wednesday afternoon.

Gaston said jazz music takes different people to different places.

“You get into it,” Gaston said, “you never know where you’re going to end up.”