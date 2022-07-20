Watch now: Backyard Tire Fire scorching hot alt-country at Black Dirt Music Festival

BLOOMINGTON — Sometimes, good tunes just happen to drop out of the sky.

For Edward David Anderson, it was an early morning visit from a “pretty little bird” that sang him through excited moments of anticipation, as his wife slept in while pregnant with his daughter.

Two songbirds — one feathered and the other not — shared heartfelt harmonies at the start of each day. As the week carried on, Anderson fixed in a guitar capo and the bird followed his key change. Within weeks, “Little Wren” came to fruition as a song, and the guitarist welcomed a new child into this world.

Special songs and remarkable moments may sprout like tiny seeds dropped by a small bird, but they most certainly grow monumental meanings in our lives. And sometimes, they teach us how to love and look to the future.

The singer and guitarist for Backyard Tire Fire is holding his hat up high for his Saturday performance in downtown Bloomington, rocking out for the return of Black Dirt Music Festival. He’ll be joined by his brother Matt Anderson on bass guitar, Scott Tipping on guitar, and drummer John Ganser, who lives in Towanda. Anderson said their old pal Dan Ingenthron is also playing the keyboard and organ that evening.

Their most recent album, “Black Dirt Blue Sky,” partly shares the festival’s name and wholly takes on an exceptional sound, ranging widely in vocal ability, lyricism and instrumental melodies. The band melds alternative and country styles, building up slow and suspenseful guitar twangs and hammering down hard with a slick solo.

The apparition of Lone Star State folk legend Alejandro Escovedo marks another story told well in a track named in his honor on the band’s 2021 EP. Then, in “House of Cards,” Tipping chimes out a catchy guitar jingle from a bridge. In this all-out rocker of a tune, Anderson reflects deeply on how we should be careful with family and friends.

The band has chemistry that Anderson holds dear. He said: “I feel grateful to make music with these guys. And maybe it’s because we don’t get to do it near as often as we used to, but it feels special every time we set up.”

From singing about life on the road to beginning his journey into fatherhood, Anderson’s path in music has taken him to 46 of 50 states in the country. Central Illinois music lovers should feel blessed he now calls Havana home.

BloNo Beats invited Edward David Anderson to answer five questions about his career in music. Here’s what he had to say:

1. How has Central Illinois culture made a lasting mark on your music? What themes have emerged in your songs as a result?

While the band and the songs were certainly influenced by our time in the South, we were only down there for a couple of years before returning to Bloomington. At this point, I’ve lived in Central Illinois for half of my life and I can tell you that even when we’ve lived elsewhere or I’m on the road far from home, I always feel a strong connection to the Midwest. It’s blue collar. You’ve got a little breathing room. People are down to earth. I think all of that comes through in the songs.

2. What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

Writing songs has always been therapeutic for me. It helps to make sense out of this mysterious life we’re living. I think it’s a healthy way to deal with emotions. So new songs are very important to me. They keep me balanced and motivated and excited to do what we do. When I decided to pull this thing out of hiatus, I was pumped to play the old tunes, but it was the idea of bringing new material to the table that really excited me. The "Black Dirt Blue Sky" EP (2021) marks the beginning of a new chapter with a new lineup and a fresh start. It’s our finest recording to date.

3. With your last record released, which songs are you most proud of and why?

"Little Wren" is probably my favorite track on the new recording. About a month before our daughter was born, a pretty little bird started coming around the backyard of our old house in Bloomington. Each morning I’d wake before my pregnant wife and doggy and head downstairs to drink coffee and play guitar out on the back porch. And this little bird (later identified as a house wren) would sit where my garage eaves met and sing this beautiful song. After a handful of days, it got to where I woke up excited to hear and see the little song-singer.

One day I started playing in the key the bird was singing, found a cool capo configuration, and the next thing I knew we were sorta playing/singing together. And this tune dropped out of the sky. Pretty much wrote itself. I was feeling a lot of emotion at that time. Anticipation and excitement and happiness. All of it comes through in the song, I think, and I’m grateful to have the moment documented.

Also love the way "Truck Stop Shower" turned out. I got to sing with the incomparable, Grammy-nominated Garrison Starr on this little country number, and she takes it to another level. Also loving the fiddle, pedal steel guitar and piano on the tune. Fun to hear it come together and about as "Black Dirt country" as you can get.

4. Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

I definitely write songs about what’s going on in my life. For a long time, I wrote road tunes. Songs about being broke and away from home because that’s what I was living. Now I’m writing about being a dad and watching our child grow up here in rural Havana, Illinois. Everything is game, really, when it comes to songwriting. Some stuff hits you harder, so you follow that trail. It’s also fun to invent characters and scenarios out of thin air.

5. If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Keep doing it. My mom used to say “anything worthwhile isn’t easy.” She was right. I’ve definitely grown into the writer/musician that I am... Some folks get it young, right? Jackson Browne wrote “These Days” when he was 16. For me, it’s taken a lot of life experience and a lot of love for playing music to get to where I am at the moment.

