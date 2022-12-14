V8 Vast Change rapping into holidays Saturday with 'A Very 309 Christmas party'

BLOOMINGTON — We all need an angel to look over us.

That’s how V8 Vast Change sounded off his music video “Angel,” which went live near the start of this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. With an out-of-state tour, a music festival, and another music video release now under his belt, the Bloomington rap and hip-hop performer is closing out the year with a festive fundraiser.

The undeniably talented Dominique Stevenson told me he’s super excited to put on his third annual “A Very 309 Christmas Party.” It returns Saturday for its second year at The Hanger Art Company in downtown Bloomington.

Donations at the free show are going to the Children’s Home and Aid Foundation and the Housing Our People Everywhere (H.O.P.E.) Foundation, which Stevenson said is trying to build homes from recycled materials.

Supporting acts include Christian rhythm and blues by Cincinnati’s Roddrick Lemar, plus Springfield-raised Donnie Carter bringing gospel and more “RnB.”

Previously party beneficiaries include The Pregnancy Resource Center, Path Crises 211 and the Jewel Foundation. At last year’s party, Stevenson said, the energy was high: People mingled, laughed and had a good time.

As the Christmas holiday approaches, he said his family is reminding him of all of the blessings in his life. Stevenson said his two healthy, growing children show him how to find joy and not be stressed or overwhelmed by the daily grind.

“The littlest things make children happy and then it's just a constant reminder of God's love and how to strive to be every day,” he said.

Stevenson credits his success to Word of Life Church, 3501 Joshua Tree Lane, Bloomington. In his sophomore year of high school, he said, he was going through a lot in his life, but then met senior pastor Charlotte Dotts.

He said she was instrumental to his growth and development. The church also hosted his early performances during Sunday services, special events and after-hours.

A royal crunch

Stevenson put out his second music video, “Gifted,” this summer, teaming up with Mickey Factz and Chicago rapper Taco. Familiar scene locations were shot at Miller Park, under the Center Street overpass, and The Bakery and Pickle in Bloomington.

Stevenson also gave a shout-out to Recreational Lumberjack of Bloomington for letting him stand in as a tree trimming worker for the video.

Picking up the mic as “V8,” he raps “God made me good but I had to work for greatness,” then hands it over to Mickey Facts saying “I’ve seen a lot of fakeness / starting LLCs I was living out a basement.” Taco the Rapper dropped lines such as “late night conservations with God got me elevatin’.”

When Stevenson met Taco a few years ago, he said, his Chicago collaborator had about 10,000 followers on social media. That number has now exceeded 400,000 followers on Instagram, and Stevenson said they’ve since kept up and admired each other’s work from a distance.

When he wrote his hook for “Gifted,” Stevenson said he thought “Taco would smash this song.” He said both Factz and Taco would be in Bloomington for the Midwest Madness Music Festival, and the rest of the song and video came together perfectly.

V8 Vast Change joined Landon Wordswell for a July tour that trekked out to Boulder, Colorado. He also occupied stages at the Audiofeed Music Festival in Urbana, the International Festival of Life in Danville, and a Juneteenth celebration in Springfield. He returned to the state’s capitol last month to The Curve Inn to play at "The Best Kept Secret" event.

Stevenson is planning to drop his next album, “The Melanin King,” in February. He said it’s full of stories about growing up Black in America’s impoverished areas. But it won’t be done in a manner typically heard in the rap industry.

“It's like a deep dive into my life. I'm telling you stories, I'm painting you incredible pictures,” he said.

The record will include “Gifted,” and track “Untold Tales of the Hood,” where he tells you what it’s like to get wrapped up in a bad situation.

Stevenson said that song’s subject doesn’t know how to get out of it, but they keep acting like they want to follow through.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "A Very 309 Christmas Party" with V8 Vast Change, Roddrick Lemar, Donnie Carter. WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. WHERE: The Hanger Art Company, 105 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington. TICKETS: Free. Donations being taken at the door for Children's Home & Aid and the H.O.P.E. Foundation.

