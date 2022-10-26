Twin Cities barbershop chorus hosting youth harmony festival Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — Around 150 high school students will be hitting high notes Thursday at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.

The Sound of Illinois barbershop chorus is bringing back its first Youth in Harmony Festival since 2019. Convening at the Bloomington arts center are singers from eight high schools, representing Heyworth, Mount Zion, Morton, Clinton, Dunlap, LeRoy, Peoria, and Fieldcrest.

Jim Stahly, former chorus director and current historian, said they're enthusiastic about the festival returning since it's one of their key outreach programs. He said they really missed holding it earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic. That also means they'll have a freshmen class for this year's festival, he said, and they'll be piping up all day long.

A public performance is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the BCPA auditorium, with passes priced at $10. Stahly said that will include both a girls and boys chorus, plus the Sound of Illinois chorus. Many of the students will arrive as part of either quartets or ensembles that will be coached at the festival and perform at the final show.

Stahly said it's an opportunity to showcase what they've been learning, noting that the event will feature two top-notch instructors: Joe Cerutti and Kathy Filipiak. He said Cerutti is a well-known director and coach from Alexandria, Virginia. And Filipiak directs the Vermilion Valley Show Chorus out of Pontiac, which Stahly said is the female counterpart for Sound of Illinois.

The LoveNotes, a 2014 Sweet Adelines Champion, is coaching as a quartet that day too.

SOI chorus members will provide a lunch for the kids and guide students around the festival on a volunteer basis, said Stahly. He added they'll sing along and help out with the boy's chorus rehearsals.

He said the festival is a tremendous program held since 1999, with over 10,000 participating students over the years.

Stahly said the kids love it.