Totem Pocket to play shoegaze in Normal with jazz, metal bands

NORMAL — "Sonic alchemy" is a rare but powerful phenomenon in psychedelic rock music.

Bassist Aaron Dooley of “nu-gaze” band Totem Pocket, based in Denver, introduced the term in an interview with me, and explained it like this: “Life is what you make.

“The world will constantly throw pain and negativity your way. I try to smelt and mold the bad feelings into healthy expressions.”

When I think back to my first listen of the groundbreaking 1991 shoegaze album “Loveless” by My Bloody Valentine, I hear all those same sources of inspiration. “When You Sleep” hooks the listeners into a well-needed bear hug, and leaves them elated by the outro of “Sometime.” “Soon” then closes it out by making the gloomy downs of love glitter brightly.

With a solid grasp on this fundamental songwriting philosophy, Totem Pocket steps up its shoegaze styles with modern rock ’n' roll sweeps and guitar strokes. The four-piece act is bringing its modular pedal-effects wizardry Thursday to Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal, as part of a free Reverberation Vinyl-produced festival. Also playing that night will be Mako Sica, Powers-Rolin Duo and Expo '70.

Totem Pocket will release its first full-length album on Friday. Track “Arthur Sensing Danger” came out earlier this month as a single release. Put on your headphones and let the layers of fuzzy guitar unroll the aches of your mind and heart with this enchanted tonic of a tune.

You can also listen in on the new album’s ending track “Keep It In Your Mind,” a song that sticks to the usually effects-heavy ‘gaze traits, but throws in that classic Dinosaur Jr. drive. It’s got the tempo of Russian electro-shoegazers pinkshinyultrablast, while keeping that same low vocal style of MBV’s Kevin Shields.

Totem Pocket raises its eclectic audio elixirs to the stage at 4 p.m. Thursday. They taste thick and sweet, making for a heavy sonic treat.

Effective reverb

John Anderson, owner of Reverberation Vinyl, 1302 N. Main St., Bloomington, said it’s been a long time since his store has hosted a multi-band concert.

That was pre-COVID in 2019. He said Thursday will also be the 11 1/2-year anniversary celebration for the store, since the pandemic prevented him from hosting numbers when they hit year 10.

Anderson said the event is a “thanks” to customers who buy Totem Pocket's records and a means to get them on stage here, too. While the festival charges no entry, donations to the bands are welcome. Artist merchandise will also be available.

Closing out the festival is Expo ’70 from Kansas City, a trio Anderson said is led by Justin Wright.

“It runs zones all the way from probably doom metal, all the way to Tangerine Dream-kind-of-synthesizer soundscapes,” the record store owner said. He also said Wright’s music is vaguely similar to horror soundtracks or Black Sabbath.

“I've been trying to get him for a long time,” Anderson continued. “He doesn't tour a lot anymore. He's a woodworker by trade, and so he stays pretty close — physically close — to Kansas City.”

He said he was lucky to book Expo ’70, and he’s carried their records since the early days of his store.

Chicago-based Mako Sica is another artist with records Anderson said he’s stocked since the start. He said they began as a trio with bass, drums, guitar and trumpet, and have become more jazzy and experimental over time.

Anderson said their vocalist takes on the same role as a horn or synthesizer, and the band has joined bigger Chicago jazz players, including Hamid Drake. He added Stefan Robinson, of Bloomington, will be playing horns with Mako Sica on Thursday, such as baritone sax and bass clarinet.

“We're all pretty excited about that — having him sit in with them,” Anderson said.

Also on the lineup is the Powers-Rolins Duo, which features a hammer dulcimer paired with an acoustic guitar. Anderson said they have an extremely beautiful sound that’s interwoven between the two instruments, which falls into a more experimental genre of music.

BloNo Beats invited Totem Pocket to answer several questions about their experiences writing and releasing music. Here are their answers by guitarist Aesop Adams and bassist Aaron Dooley.

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

Adams: It’s best to be true to yourself. Do it for yourself. Do it because you like it. Everyone's on their own journey. Keep doing it. It’s not a competition. Don’t be afraid to work together.

Dooley: Don’t get discouraged. You’ve probably written some really great music and want to share it with the world. You’ll probably send hundreds of emails to labels, publications, radio stations, etc... before you even get a response. At the end of the day, keep doing the music because you love it. Keep your fire burning and it will spread.

Tell me about how your last single, "Arthur Sensing Danger," was conceptualized. Which elements of that track appeal to you most? Any specific pedal effects or lyrical content you'd like to highlight?

Adams: "Arthur Sensing Danger" was originally conceived as an instrumental song inspired by the musical stylings of the 1960s band Love, mixed with modern-day sonic attack.

Our dear friend Jake Myers of the Denver band Waxcat came into the studio while we were recording vocals. He was an A-1 backing vocalist and motivator whose talents really made the track shine. Layering his vocals and mine created what you are hearing in the song.

The lyrics came from the experience of navigating day-to-day life in the city as well as the emotional struggles that come with it. Add an '80s turbo-jet flanger for ultimate emotional impact.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from? Or is it anything and everything that strikes a lasting emotion?

Adams: Going to new places, meeting different people, stepping outside of the comfort zone to pursue new and interesting forms of art. Elevating one's consciousness to experience the true power of being.

Dooley: Life is what you make. The world will constantly throw pain and negativity your way. I try to smelt and mold the bad feelings into healthy expressions. Sonic alchemy.

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Adams: There are no rules as long as you are being creative, and if you ever make a mistake on stage, just pretend that it was intentional, because that is the true nature of creativity.

Dooley: Yes, there are no rules. Truly, there is an audience for every sort of music. Regardless of genre, people recognize a passionate musician. I think audiences appreciate an artist who clearly loves playing music more than music itself. Connect!

Tell me about how shoegaze and psychedelic music have evolved in recent years. Do any of these changes reflect through the music your band is making?

Shoegaze was a trend in the 1990s that mostly gets used as a blanket term for effects-heavy guitar music. As the effects pedal market has become heavily saturated and easily accessible in recent years, a lot more artists are able to explore the sonic capabilities of the electric guitar. This is reflected through our pedalboards, if you can get close enough to see them.

Psychedelic music has become oversaturated with a lot of the same themes and ideas. When it was resurging 10 or 15 years ago, it was truly groundbreaking music. Now, everyone is quick to claim their music as “psychedelic,” merely donning a tie-dye shirt and drawing influence from the same three bands that have become favored by the mainstream. We call it “SYKE-rock” and we’re currently working to overthrow it.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "This is Our Music: 11 Years of Reverberation" WHEN: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 WHERE: Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal TICKETS: Free LINEUP: 4-4:45 p.m. — Totem Pocket 5:15-6 p.m. — Mako Sica 6:30-7:15 p.m. — Powers-Rolin Duo 7:45-9:00 p.m. — Expo '70