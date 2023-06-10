BLOOMINGTON — Irish folk group The High Kings will perform at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 7.
The band is known for its blend of traditional and modern Irish music. They sold out several venues around the world on their last tour and have charted songs across the globe.
The band has been together for 15 years and performed for the prime minister of England in 2011, Barack Obama in 2012, George W. Bush in 2009 and at the White House and The Pentagon in 2015.
In March, they performed live from the top of the Empire State Building on St. Patrick's Day, and will be back in the U.S. this summer.
Tickets can be purchased through the BCPA box office, by calling 309-434-2777 or online via Ticketmaster.
Tickets range from $28 to $49.
Watch now: Photos of From Broadway to Bloomington
From Broadway to Bloomington cast
John Wohlwend, Julie Dobski
Katie Brokaw, Playwright Nancy Steele Brokaw, Director Lori Adams, John Stark
Janel Rapp, Chad Render, Mike Fowler, Kara and Mike Heuer
Drs. Tom Nielsen and and Kathy Bohn
John and Sharon Neeley, Beverly McAllister
Derrick and Erin Williams
Amber Gruenloh, Sara Schramm, Kip Hayden, Cindy Segobiano, Amy Rardin
Nikki Aitken, Tricia Hayden, Doug Braun
Ensemble performs the A Musical from Something Rotten
Emcees Julie and Bob Dobski
Bob Mangialardi, Michelle Vought
Brian Pihl performing On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady
Kim Matlock singing She Used to Be Mine from Waitress
Mike Gardner playing Ragtime Medley from Po
Kenny Prince singing Who Can I Turn To from The Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd
Bob Mangialardi and Cristen Monson performing It’s You from Dames at Sea
Kip Hayden singing Stars from Les Miserables
Mike Gardner, Amber Gruenloh, Marcia Basolo
Jonell Kehias, Julie Dobski, Carlos Miranda
Nikki Aitken and Sara Schramm performing Move That Thang from Wedding Singer
Cristen Monson singing Children Will Listen from Into the Woods
Thomas and Angela Wirsing performing People Will Say We’re in Love from Oklahoma
Lori Adams singing What I Did for Love from A Chorus Line
Kenny Prince and Kip Hayden performing Agony from Into the Woods
Mike Gardner accompanies Michelle Vought in her rendition of Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz
Mark Segobiano as Danny Zuko from Grease
Amy Rardin performing Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease
Cindy Segobiano as Sandy from Grease
Kim Matlock, Cristen Monson, Angela Wirsing, Lori Adams
Angela and Thomas Wirsing
Tricia Hayden , Scott Myers
Grand Finale featured Mark and Cindy Segobiano and the Ensemble performing a Grease Medley
Marcia Hammerstrand, J Balmer, Michael Hill
Marcia Basolo, Sara Schramm
Bob Dobski, Cindy Segobiano, Julie Dobski, Mark Segobiano
Angela and Thomas Wirsing
Nancy, Janice and Doug Braun
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!