STREATOR — Spring is a sweet time in the music world.

Streator's Kate Tombaugh said there’s something about spring that brings a lot of events and concerts, and “that’s great. I love it.”

The warmer weather also means preparations are heating up for Streator’s Poco a Poco vocalist festival in June. Tombaugh, the festival’s executive director, has planned a sampler show of three mini-concerts, all on Saturday afternoon at Streator’s Park Presbyterian Church. Attendance is limited to 30.

“They’re really going to get an intimate, behind-the-scenes kind of experience,” she said.

That means attendees could ask the burning questions they’ve always had about musicians and artists, she said.

“It's really going to be kind of a conversation throughout the day,” she added.

It’s also the first time the Poco a Poco organization is charging for tickets, she said, to help raise funds for the festival that trains young singers and produces four free shows per year.

Saturday will be a “sampler” show in three ways, Tombaugh said: They’re sampling three 20-minute music sets, as well as three dessert options and several visual arts displays.

She said her mother is preparing homemade desserts and Christine Bennett-Weber is displaying her artwork. There will also be colorful quilts shown by the Morning Star quilt group to spice up the performance space.

It will be a musical treat.

Melting pot

First serving concertgoers will be the “Porch Trio,” or three musicians and longtime music educators from Ottawa, who Tombaugh said began collaborating together during the pandemic while distanced on a front deck.

They include Sarah Reckmeyer on clarinet, flautist Donna Martin and Terri McTaggart playing bassoon. One piece they’ll play is “For the Beauty of the Earth,” which Tombaugh said is a well-known song from the 1930s.

The second performance will be cello and piano by Chet Lord-Remmert. Part of his set will include the famous “Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach, said Tombaugh.

Tombaugh said Lord-Remmert is a Springfield musician who recently moved to Bloomington.

Thirdly, Tombaugh herself will join her high school and college vocalist, Bob Manglialardi, for a special vocal program mixing isoline and aria opera pieces in French, plus a bit of jazz and musical theater. Her mother, Kathy Tombaugh, will provide piano accompaniment.

Tombaugh described Saturday's lineup as a melting pot of “really great, high-caliber artists and a wide array of music.”

Musical momentum

Tombaugh said preparation for the full Poco a Poco Festival, planned June 10-17 in Streator, is revving up.

She said they’ve been doing rolling auditions since January, and applicants to the high school program are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“We’ve got a great group of young artists forming,” Tombaugh said.

Young artists, she said, will be given private voice lessons, private piano lessons and will sing in two choirs. Core coaching will be done on oral skills and theory training, which Tombaugh said is critical to learning the language and foundation of music.

Participants can also perform in a community string ensemble if they play a stringed instrument. Other electives she noted are percussion, hand bells, choir, guitar, musical theater movements, and improvisation.

Over six years of the festival, Tombaugh said they have trained more than 70 students from four states. She said over half of the students who didn't age out of the program returned for a second year. Tombaugh said some have told her Poco a Poco seminars were the best they had growing up. Others have credited the festival for helping them enter grad school music programs.

The festival also offers a junior high school program. One new addition this year is doing outreach to even younger music students, in collaboration with the Streator Public Library.

The first festival show is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Park Presbyterian Church, showcasing music by faculty and friends of the festival. The second is a 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, a "Coffeehouse Concert," at More on Main, 317 E. Main St., featuring junior faculty.

A student showcase is planned at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Park Presbyterian, which will be preceded by a round table discussion at 6:30 p.m. that day.

The festival culminates with a community concert at Park Presbyterian on the final day, at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Attendees will hear from the Community Choir, the Community String Ensembles, and see a special appearance by the young artists and faculty members at the final show.

Young artists will also be able to make many contacts with people in the music field, Tombaugh said.

“The momentum of that is starting to grow, and it's just really exciting to see as somebody who loves music and loves mentoring young singers,” she said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Poco a Poco Sampler: A Benefit Concert WHEN: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29 WHERE: 201 N. Vermillion St., Streator TICKETS: $100. Available online at pocoapoco.org, or by calling 309-830-6103. ALSO CHECK OUT: Poco a Poco Festival for young artists from June 10-17 in Streator.