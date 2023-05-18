CHILLICOTHE — After two decades of putting on a medium-sized yearly music festival in the small town of Chillicothe, Summer Camp Music Festival organizers announced this week the full-scale event will be on hiatus in future years.

But the production staff won’t be taking it too easy. While Summer Camp “as we know it” will be on pause, a Monday social media post said a redefined music and camping experience around Memorial Day is in the works for 2024 and beyond.

Summer Camp is currently preparing nine stages to platform over 150 artists May 25-28 at Three Sisters Park, 17189 Illinois Route 29, Chillicothe. This year’s lineup encompasses an extensive variety of musical styles, such as Normal native and indie sensation Leah Marlene; outlaw country legend Willie Nelson; hit electronic bass artists Excision, Ganja White Night and Boogie T; up-and-coming jam band Goose; and the solo act of Primus’ frontman: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

The statement said staging a multi-show event of this magnitude while competing for attendees and artists with big corporate festivals, in addition to post-pandemic logistical issues, has caused the festival team to reevaluate its efforts.

In a Wednesday afternoon interview with The Pantagraph, Ian Goldberg, festival producer and president of Jay Goldberg Entertainment, said he had been considering the change for a little while.

“I think it was time to end what has been known as 'Summer Camp' and come in with something fresh and new that people can be excited for,” he said.

No music styles left behind

Goldberg stated on social media that reimagining the festival was challenging because they couldn’t decide how to scale back the event while staying true to Summer Camp’s reputation.

“Cutting pieces of it felt like leaving our children behind,” the statement said.

Although he couldn't answer if the number of bookings would drop in 2024, Goldberg told The Pantagraph they’ll continue to put on a diverse lineup, and “no type of music is being cut.”

He said they’ve been lucky to have a great, supportive fan base return each year, but inflation and growing competition have made it harder to secure the necessary equipment, supplies and labor to produce Summer Camp.

He said availability of resources like golf carts, event tents and portable toilets isn’t sufficient within Illinois, and they’ve had to ship them in from out of state, adding to transportation costs.

Goldberg added there’s been an “explosion of new festivals" across the past five years, making access to those resources and labor — as well as the music artists — even more scarce. He said those events are being put on by “mega-corporations” like Live Nation. Some of those companies, he said, have entire divisions devoted to festival production.

He said the stages at Summer Camp are spread out across hundreds of acres, and it’s a lot to manage. For Goldberg, he described his work as a “labor of love” since 2001. But, he said he has been considering how to make a change, since the work hasn’t been as exciting for him as it was in past years.

“I don’t expect a drastic change in the number of patrons at the festival (in 2024),” he said, but noted he does plan on doing it differently to make it more manageable.

When asked if the festival was being sold, he responded that Jay Goldberg Entertainment will continue to produce it with the Summer Camp team. He also confirmed that they’ll continue hosting a multi-day camping festival around Memorial Day weekend.

While further details on changes were not available Wednesday, Goldberg wrote in the Monday announcement that they'll share more information after this year’s festival.

Coming home

Another element Goldberg said he “100%” plans to retain in the new festival is the homey, reunion-like feeling that Summer Camp patrons have come to expect. There will be some difference in how they present that, he said.

While it’s possible that more fans of their host bands, moe. and Umphrey’s McGee, may be booking hotels instead of camping on site, he said there’s still a strong demand for a camping festival experience.

Looking back on two decades, Goldberg recalled his favorite memory of seeing Bob Weir play Grateful Dead songs while joining a performance with Primus. He thinks this Memorial Day weekend will be epic, too.

Goldberg said he hopes that the people who come for Willie Nelson on Sunday, May 28, might also give Vulfpeck a listen. That Michigan funk act sold out Madison Square Garden in 2019, according to Billboard.

Goldberg said hosting artists like Les Claypool, Tom Petty and Bob Weir in past years led to dream moments “you’d never think you’d get to experience in a lifetime.”

Editor's note: Pantagraph reporter Brendan Denison is a registered volunteer with Summer Camp Music Festival. More festival coverage to come next week in his BloNo Beats live music column.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Summer Camp Music Festival WHEN: Thursday, May 25, through Sunday, May 28 WHERE: Three Sisters Park, 17189 Illinois Route 29, Chillicothe TICKETS: Sunday-only passes start at $89.50; Saturday-Sunday passes start at $209.50, Friday-through-Sunday passes start at $289.50. Thursday pre-party pass start at $59.50; must be combined with three-day pass. Passes available at summercampfestival.com.

