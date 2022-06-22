Style In Stereo brings jams, dancing for first Saturdays on the Square show

BLOOMINGTON — What happens when you combine a quality band at a wedding with a family that likes to have fun?

“Pure magic,” said Joe Palma, vocalist and band manager Style in Stereo. “People go nuts for it, and we love it.”

This Saturday, the lively eight-piece act will be ringing in the return of this summer’s first Saturdays on the Square concert, sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre. And Palma said he’s pumped up to perform for a large, outdoor audience.

His band will be joining several other talented acts that have graced the Saturday concert series. Kalu and the Electronic Joint was the most recent band in September, following the North Mississippi Allstars in August.

At the end of July last year, Great Peacock jammed out Americana styles with fellow Nashville group the Cordovas. And, there was Althea Grace, who headlined earlier that month following an opening set by another former "American Idol" contestant: Leah Marlene.

Style In Stereo showcases covers by artists people already know and love, said Palma, ranging across genres like pop, dance, country, rock, and funk. Some of those artists include Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat, Shakira, Kenny Chesney, and the Black Eyed Peas.

They put on a highly-animated and rehearsed performance. Palma said they’re providing an experience people haven’t seen in a while, since show bands were a thing.

“We're hopefully bringing some of that back and spreading some good cheer,” he said.

Till treble clef do us part

The band formed in 2019 just months before the coronavirus pandemic froze the live music world. Palma said they took that time an opportunity to focus in and build their image and music up.

The band grew out of his business, Palma Entertainment, which Palma described as the “mothership” of the whole operation. From the start, he said their primary goal was to play weddings.

“I didn’t see the bar community really supporting this band, because it costs a lot of money to put this thing together every time we play,” he said, adding many bars in town can’t meet their budget.

Instead, he said they’ve found success putting on their shows for larger events, like weddings, where they don’t have to worry about bringing out a crowd. And that helps them relax a bit.

“We just have to focus on doing a good show for this bride and groom,” he said.

In addition to being musically talented, Style In Stereo is also proficient at bringing everybody out on the dance floor. With the help of his two other vocalists, Kimberly Wright and Ed Campbell, he and his band can hype up an audience and get feet moving without breaking a sweat.

Palma believes that happens because he lets “the music speak for itself.” Additionally, being loud and energetic on the microphone comes to him naturally.

You can have faith each of the three vocalists will be dancing along too. Matching their peppy emcee vibes with a killer band is just serendipitous, Palma continued.

“Everything's just the right time in the right place for all of us, because I have some of the best musicians — hands down — in this community,” he said.

So when the bass drum gets kicking, and those hearts pumping, Palma said, energy just flows and he feels the love of being on stage.

“It’s kind of like a lifeline for me,” he said.

Squad goals

Saturday’s concert will be their biggest one yet, he said, adding you can trust them with an audience of any size.

Palma said that’s “because we are 100% focused on making people move and spewing good vibes.”

He’ll be joined by his brother and guitarist, Mike Palma, drummer Kendall Johnson, and keyboardists Christopher Lakey and Isaac Phillips. Tommy Miles takes up the bass guitar and the keybass, along with their musical director role.

Wright, Joe Palma and Campbell act as stage performers and vocalists, with Campbell serving as their performing arts director, taking charge of visual elements and choreography.

Another goal of Joe Palma's is ensuring band members are paid enough to financially support themselves. He added the Style Stereo will be stepping it up on Saturday with two new surprise dancers.

Now that Style In Stereo has built some support and followers, he said they’re working on recording some originals, which includes, pop, dance and country tunes. They’re also hoping to take the show on the road for more weekends in the coming months. Joe Palma said they have a “mini-tour” scheduled in the Mackinac Island in Michigan and they’re looking at dates in Florida.

The Palmas previously played together in a Los Angeles rock group Sistine. Joe Palma said they started doing originals from the start, but found it was super tough to get traction that way.

Joe Palma also said he was celebrating eight years of sobriety last week. To him, getting booked for the outdoor Bloomington show culminates his journey of transitioning from a party lifestyle to a cleaner, more professional approach to working in music.

“We're at this point where like, we have arrived,” he said. “Personally and spiritually speaking, I feel like I have arrived, and my team is there right behind me.

“And, we're all ready to rock this thing.”

Saturdays on the Square WHAT: Saturdays on the Square concert series WHEN: Entry at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. WHERE: Museum Square in downtown Bloomington COST: Free SERIES LINEUP: Style in Stereo with Kyle Yap on June 25; Wedding Banned on July 9; Dan Hubbard on July 16; Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty, on Aug. 6

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

