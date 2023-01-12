'Stars and Guitars' concert is Feb. 7 at Illinois State University

NORMAL — Illinois State University will host a country music performance next month to benefit a camp for aspiring journalists.

"Stars and Guitars" is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Braden Auditorium. Proceeds from the show will go toward Camp Broadcast, which offers courses for high school and college journalists and broadcasters.

Camp Broadcast founder and "Stars and Guitars" host Sam Alex graduated from ISU in 2007. The event has been held in Chicago the past two years, but Alex said he is excited to bring it back to the town where he got his start in broadcast. He now hosts a nationally syndicated country music show, which is aired locally on 107.7 The Bull weekdays from 7 p.m. to midnight.

"It made perfect sense for us to hold our annual benefit concert in Bloomington-Normal," Alex said.

Alex started Camp Broadcast during the pandemic as a way for journalism students to gain experience. The students have chances to interview newsmakers and hear from professionals in the field, helping build a portfolio for their job hunts.

"I just felt so bad when all of (the in-person internships) were canceled," Alex said.

The event features several country artists, all on stage at the same time, sharing music and stories.

The lineup includes Drew Baldridge, Levi Hummon, Filmore, Morgan Myles, Clayton Anderson, King Calaway, Eric Van Houten and songwriter Adam James.

Alex likes that several of the performers come from Illinois and surrounding states, including Baldridge, who is from Patoka; James, who is from Loami; and Filmore, who is from St. Louis. The past two events have gone well and he said he looks forward to sharing the experience with the Bloomington-Normal community and ISU students.

Tickets are on sale at the Braden Box Office in Bone Student Center, 200 N. University St., and on Ticketmaster, and cost $32 plus fees.

12 iconic 20th-century designs still used in modern furniture today 20th-century designs in modern furniture Florence Knoll sofa 606 universal shelving system Wassily chair Saarinen dining set Noguchi Akari light Barcelona chair by Mies van der Rohe Egg chair Mushroom lamp Bauhaus nesting tables Arco floor lamp Eames lounge chair Noguchi coffee table