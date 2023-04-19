BLOOMINGTON — The “dirty hippie” cliché can be rather antiquated.

That’s because if you put enough jam band fans in a room and play Phish’s beloved “Bathtub Gin” track, you just might hear a few sing the ending lyrics aloud: “…we love to take a bath.”

Phish tribute band Birds of a Feather will swoop through the Twin Cities Thursday, swelling a high tide of the best improv rock jams from the 1990s at Nightshop in downtown Bloomington. This Springfield-based band has expertly covered “Bathtub Gin,” turned up a crowd for the requisite “Tweezer” and basked in the glory of “Also sprach Zarathustra,” the famed opening music to the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Phish has long employed its own rocked-out re-imagining of that latter anthem for great effect in their set openers.

To hear Trey Anastasio’s transcendent guitar riffs and Page McConnell’s zany keyboard melodies on a Central Illinois stage is a pleasure that will never be lost to me. Memories of Phish at Wrigley Field in the summer of 2016 remain as some of my top live music experiences of all time, as do the sunny skies and big smiles I shared with my best friend at Anastasio’s solo band set during Chillicothe’s Summer Camp Music Festival in 2017.

I had my toes in the “Sand,” and it was warm and fuzzy.

Communal experience

After Jerry Garcia died in 1995 and the surviving Grateful Dead ensemble were thereafter transmuted into just “The Dead,” Phish was largely considered in the jam band world to have picked up the torch The Dead had held high since the 1970s.

Phish continues to ride the same wave of popularity that catapulted them into the mainstream rock scene in the 1990s, despite several hiatuses and health setbacks. The band last made a stop here Oct. 4, 1999, delivering the uplifting vocal tunes of “Limb by Limb,” “Wilson” and a wicked set closer of “Down with Disease.”

Birds of a Feather guitarist and vocalist Dave Littrell joined me for a phone interview last week. Since I grew up attending shows of the Phish 3.0 era (denoting the band’s third reunion), it was a pleasure hearing his first-hand account of Phish's primal years.

The 45-year-old Springfield musician said Phish hooked him in his freshman year at University of Illinois, where he saw his first show at the now-named State Farm Arena in Champaign.

“Being in the room with them and feeling that energy of everybody else … it’s such a communal experience,” Littrell said. He added he was blown away, and his life took a turn toward music at age 19.

The remaining years of the 1990s were “hallowed” for him, Littrell said. He also noted that every Phish show is different.

Before Birds of a Feather became a flock, Littrell and two of his current bandmates played original jams in his last band operation, called The Station. They switched to Phish covers during the pandemic.

“We’re just huge Phish fans that it just seemed like the right time to do it,” said Littrell, adding he had wanted to work on that kind of a project for a while. His new bandmate Mike Tasch also plays keyboard for Grateful Dead cover band Sunshine Daydream.

Littrell said about 90% of what Birds of a Feather plays is from the “Phish 1.0” era. He said Phish had more energy then, and there’s a lot more technicality to some parts.

Some of his favorite early Phish samples include riffs from “Maze,” “Rift” and “Stash.”

“Trey was such a genius, harmonically,” Littrell said, noting his chord structures and different song forms proved Anastasio's early maturity as a musician.

“It’s so much fun to play,” he said of “Divided Sky.”

Littrell said Phish puts on a much different show today, but they also have 20 more years of maturity and experience in their playing. He said Birds of a Feather will eventually start picking up Phish’s newer material, but they’ve enjoying playing early tracks so much that they haven’t gotten to it yet.

Constant listening

Putting together an improvisational rock show isn’t easy. Any four instrumentalists can go from a rock jam to free-form noodling on stage, but it takes coordination and experience to reform multiple melodies back into one harmony. Birds of a Feather has honed that skill.

Littrell said they don’t recreate Phish shows note-for-note, and he’s learned to always be open to what his band mates are playing.

He said Anastasio is constantly listening to the musicians he plays with, and Littrell tries to do the same thing. It what keeps inspiring him, he said.

When improvising, he said there’s a tendency for a guitarist’s ego say: “Hey, look what I can do.”

“They’re past that,” Littrell said of Phish. He said they allow more space in their playing, allowing them to breathe a little more.

Different energy

Littrell said they’re trying to fill potential gaps in the live music scene where Phish may not be touring. With Phish’s latest summer tour schedule placing their closest stop to the Twin Cities on July 21 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, Littrell makes a good offer with his Bloomington show this week.

Littrell pointed out that “you can still see the real thing,” and I bet there are "Phans" in BloNo who will make that 500-mile summer road trip happen. My brother knows it’s a journey worth taking — even if life throws you and other Phans a Curveball Festival cancellation, which happened in 2018.

Littrell said he’s made many friends at Phish shows. Before the band goes on, he said there’s a lot of anticipation of what’s going to happen that night. He added that just doesn’t happen with other rock or pop acts.

“There’s a different energy in the room,” Littrell said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Birds of Feather, with support from Dub Unlimited Soundsystem WHEN: Doors at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m. Thursday WHERE: nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington. TICKETS: Advance tickets available online at nightshop517.com for $10, or $15 at the door.