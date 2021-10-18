'Spooktacular' weekend planned at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — Spooky season is kicking off with a little help from Miller Park Zoo animals.

Families can spend extra time after hours at the zoo this weekend during its annual Spooktacular three-day celebration.

“This a great family friendly three-day event,” said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo superintendent. “We are really excited to showcase the recently opened DeBrazza Monkey exhibit located near the carousel.”

Starting Friday the zoo will be decorated for Halloween with free crafts, vendors, and the Zoo Lady face painting. Hayrides through the zoo are available for $3 for ages 3 and older.

The event will run 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Zoo admission on Friday and Saturday is $3 for members and $8 for non-members, and regular admission pricing on Sunday. Visit bloomingtonparks.org for more information.

All visitors are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

