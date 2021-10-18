 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

'Spooktacular' weekend planned at Miller Park Zoo

  • 0

The new DeBrazza's monkey at Miller Park Zoo climbs a tree and finds a snack in his new exhibit.

BLOOMINGTON — Spooky season is kicking off with a little help from Miller Park Zoo animals.

Families can spend extra time after hours at the zoo this weekend during its annual Spooktacular three-day celebration. 

“This a great family friendly three-day event,” said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo superintendent. “We are really excited to showcase the recently opened DeBrazza Monkey exhibit located near the carousel.”

102620-blm-loc-2spooktacular

Amelia, 2, and her brother, Vincent, 5, lead the way for their parents, Erin and Tyler DeKnecht, during Sunday's annual Spooktacular at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington.

Starting Friday the zoo will be decorated for Halloween with free crafts, vendors, and the Zoo Lady face painting. Hayrides through the zoo are available for $3 for ages 3 and older.

The event will run 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Zoo admission on Friday and Saturday is $3 for members and $8 for non-members, and regular admission pricing on Sunday. Visit bloomingtonparks.org for more information.

All visitors are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emma Watson continues her support of eco-friendly fashion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News