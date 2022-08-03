Southern Accents bringing pristine Tom Petty tribute to Saturdays on the Square

BLOOMINGTON — Downtown Bloomington is getting taken on a moonlight ride Saturday.
Let me get to the point — Tom Petty’s terrific music legacy will be regenerated by a professional band that was born out of love for the legend himself: Southern Accents.
It’s time to turn his radio classics loud. The five-piece act plans to rock the joint up for the third Saturdays at the Square concert series, sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theater. Jeremy Todd is scheduled to open.
The Nashville-based band will be buzzing like “Honey Bee” and strumming sweet rhythms heard in “American Girl.” Epics like “Runnin’ Down A Dream” just might deliver crowds to something good waiting down the road.
Their frontman, Ronnie Gregg, is channeling Petty’s voice and looks, along with his eccentric vibes from the 1985 album that shares the bands’ namesake. Bringing the rest of the Heartbreakers’ sounds are Nick Swan on guitar and harmony vocals, bassist Paul Jones, Tony Mac on drums, and keyboardist Jeff Hollandsworth.
Southern Accents takes on Petty’s material with note-to-note precision for a bold and flawless impression. Their repertoire boasts at least three dozens of Petty’s songs, both solo and with the Heartbreakers.
Diehard Petty fans can let in those feelings of the summer creeping in, and maybe get in that “Last Dance With Mary Jane.” Even casual listeners could shed a tear for Tom.
Petty may be gone, but the icon lives on. Come out Saturday night, and get grooving in his honor.
BloNo beats invited Gregg to answer six questions about their thoughts on Petty’s music and why the love to play it. Read his answers below: Tell me about the first time you listened to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
The first time I heard Tom Petty was on MTV in the 1980s. The first song I heard was "Refugee," and I was instantly a fan.
Have you seen Tom Petty live? What was that experience like for you?
I've seen Tom Petty four times in concert and actually met him once in Nashville. I became an even bigger fan after seeing him live the first time in 1994.
What’s your favorite song, and why? What’s your favorite deep cut?
Hard to say a particular favorite song, because there are so many I love. However, “Honeybee” and “Out In The Cold” are two of my favorite deep cuts.
How did you band form? Have you performed Tom Petty covers from the start?
We formed the band in 2016 prior to Mr. Petty's death. We started the band out of our love of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ music.
What songs get the most reaction out of the crowd? Any best openers or closers you’d like to mention?
Songs like “Free Fallin'” and “Mary Jane's Last Dance” always get people up singing and dancing. We usually close the show with “Running Down a Dream,” which is also very high energy.
Have you played in Bloomington-Normal before, and what energy do you hope to see from the crowd next weekend?
We have played The Castle Theatre a couple of times and we love Bloomington. We're looking forward to a Tom Petty-style party and we can't wait to see everyone.
