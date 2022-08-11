 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road closures planned Saturday for Cruisin' Uptown Normal

NORMAL — Cruisin' Uptown Normal will be held Saturday evening, featuring dozens of classic and contemporary cars throughout uptown Normal.

The event, set for 4 to 9 p.m., is free and open to all ages. It is organized and coordinated by Mid State Cruisers in conjunction with Twin City Cruisers and the McLean County Antique Automobile Club, with support from the Town of Normal.

Several streets and parking areas will be signed "no parking" at noon Saturday and closed at 2 p.m. in preparation for the event. 

The following roads will be affected: North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue; Broadway between the alley south of North Street and the post office; Uptown Circle; Beaufort Street between Uptown Circle and Linden Street; and portions of the Trail East and Trail West parking lots.

The roads are expected to reopen to vehicular traffic around 9 p.m., or as soon as it is safely possibly to do so after the event.

Contact Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

