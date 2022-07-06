 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Relive the '80s with Wedding Banned at Saturdays at the Square

070722-blm-loc-1beats

Wedding Banned performs at the Rotary GroveFest on Friday, July 1, in Downers Grove.

 MIKE GOTSHALL, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — You don’t need to know someone who’s tying the knot to experience a wild wedding band.

Wedding Banned, a five-piece act based out of the Windy City, is headed to Bloomington to perform this Saturday, as part of the Saturdays at the Square concert series. The event is sponsored by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theater.

Download PDF TICKET 11396 - BloNo Beats logo

Bassist Bruce Winchell said that the group's goal was to create a show based on a wedding, then make it a really fun and joyous celebration. The band didn’t begin by actually playing weddings, he said, but they began to get booked for them later on.

He said they first started in the small town of Gas City, Indiana, while sporting crazy outfits. However, Winchell said, it was hard to play in that area. Their outlandish shows weren’t working well, he said, and for around eight months they played weekly shows at The Cubby Bear across from Wrigley Field in Chicago.

070722-blm-loc-2beats

Shown is a promotional photo for Wedding Banned, which performs a music show based on a wedding with many hits from the 1980s.

The bassist said that was a great way to build up their show. At face value, they’re a 1980s band — covering classics like “Take On Me” by Aha, Eddie Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Jesse’s Girl” by Rick Springfield — but he said the group adds other styles that might fit.

On vocals with Wedding Banned are Gary Manilow and Megan Tron, who Winchell said “kills it” singing “Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston. 

070722-blm-loc-4beats

From left in front, Megan Tron and Gary Manilow sing for Wedding Banned at Fox Pointe last year in Lansing. 
Winchell also said Bon Jovi is a big hit with their fans, particularly little ones. “Even 3-year-olds know the lyrics,” he said.

The end result they’re shooting for, Winchell said, is to make people say their show was awesome, and tell their friends about it. And then they find new fans who want them to perform for their own weddings.

As an ordained officiant, Winchell said he’s wed hundreds of couples on stage at private events, and he feels lucky and flattered for the chance.

070722-blm-loc-3beats

Bruce Winchell plays bass guitar in 2021 for the Chicago-based group Wedding Banned while at a concert at Fox Pointe in Lansing.
“I’m in this crazy outfit, and they trust me to take it seriously, which I do,” he said. “It’s their wedding and I don’t want to mess it up … You’re there for every moment of that day, and that’s not something I take lightly.”

At private events (or where insurers won’t prohibit it), Winchell said, they’ll invite guests onto the stage to hold garter and bouquet tosses as well as other ceremonial traditions. Street festivals he said are more restrictive, but they still get the crowd involved.

At one festival, Winchell said, they had a surprise bride and groom join them on stage to dance. He said he the newlyweds were in the front row, and had to attest the band didn’t plant them there for the show.

They’ve performed before at the Peoria Riverfront and other bars in that area, plus at Six Strings and Daddios in Bloomington. Winchell said he’s pumped up to come back to the Twin Cities, especially for a show on the street.

“When we got it, I was like, ‘yes!’” he said. “We’re outside in Bloomington in the summer. It’s going to be awesome.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Saturdays on the Square concert series

WHEN: Entry at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. 

WHERE: Museum Square in downtown Bloomington 

COST: Free

SERIES LINEUP: Wedding Banned on July 9; Dan Hubbard on July 16; Southern Accents, a tribute to Tom Petty, on Aug. 6

