NORMAL — An Illinois State University professor will be holding a book signing event this weekend.

From 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, she will join Steve Fast for a conversation at Waiting Room Records, 113 W. North St., Normal, with a book signing to follow.

As professor and director of ISU's Creative Technologies Department, the author detailed in her book her experiences performing in the late 1980s through early 2000s indie rock scene with Champaign band Poster Children.

Marshack wrote about going on tour and pioneering into the digital age of music production and networking. The text includes around 75 tour reports posted on early internet webpages, narrating her band's story — with both good and bad moments included.

She elaborated in the text on how her music journey was part of "a grassroots uprising where people happen upon interesting music, musical instruments and a community of open-minded musicians, and create their own paths.”

Her book is available for ordering on the Poster Children website, the UI Press website and Amazon.com. It hits shelves at Barnes & Noble on Tuesday.

