Peoria Riverfront Museum to open two new exhibits

PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will open two new exhibits on Friday: "Railroaders: Jack Delano's Homefront Photography," and "Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection: Design & Duplication."
The museum has also extended the "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibit through Jan. 16.
An in-person presentation for the "Railroaders" exhibit will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum's Giant Screen Theater. Exhibition sponsor, Chairman of the Center for Railroad Photograph & Art, and emeritus of the Chicago History Museum, Bon French will go behind the scenes of the history of the exhibition as he presents the real stories of the railroaders.
"Railroaders" will run through Jan. 2. Delano's work features works from the World War II era on the U.S. Homefront, and black-and-white and color photographs of railroad workers who were vital for transporting personnel and supplies during the war effort.
"Design & Duplication" is the museum's private collection, and the first time curators have featured a close look into a cross-section of artistic works, scientific objects, historic relics and achievement-related stories.
General admission to the museum is $9 for adults, $8 for students and seniors 60 and up, $7 for youth 3-1 and free for members.
Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information.
Tailgating fun at Illinois Wesleyan University Homecoming
Steve and Sue Seibring, Demetria Kalodimos (class of '81), Ally Daskalopoulos (class of ’18)
Illinois Wesleyan University alumni and fans
Signing in at the Titan Tailgate
John Quarton, Josh Yount
Jack and Ellen King, Kaylee Kurtz-Mathison
Standing: Donna and Lane Hudson, Seated David Lanciloti, Katie Hudson
Halee, Shawn, Robyn and Taylor Hendel
Simone, Tom and Tommie Bleker
Jackie, Richard and Lauren Kruper
Norah, Jeremiah and Alexa Anders
Wayne Messmer, Debbie Burt-Frazier, David Darling, Derrick Tillman-Kelly
Marie and Claire Briggs, Bob Murray, Delta and Scott Briggs
Karmy Kays watches as his son Beau throws a ball to Joel Castillo
Joel Castillo, Beau Kays
Beau Kays' shirt
IWU President Georgia Nugent
Checking in at Titan Tailgate
Pam and Tim Szerlong
Gina Mandros, Julie Anderson
Shelly Hall, Shera Hernadez, Sara Kamm, Cindy Nourie, Danielle Kays, Beth Fahey, Emily Rogers
Members of the IWU Golf Team
IWU Cheerleaders
Fans taking a selfie with Tommy Titan
Tommy Titan and fans
IWU football team warming up
