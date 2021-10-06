Peoria Riverfront Museum to open two new exhibits

 Skip to main content
PEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will open two new exhibits on Friday: "Railroaders: Jack Delano's Homefront Photography," and "Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection: Design & Duplication." 

The museum has also extended the "T. rex: The Ultimate Predator" exhibit through Jan. 16.

An in-person presentation for the "Railroaders" exhibit will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum's Giant Screen Theater. Exhibition sponsor, Chairman of the Center for Railroad Photograph & Art, and emeritus of the Chicago History Museum, Bon French will go behind the scenes of the history of the exhibition as he presents the real stories of the railroaders. 

"Railroaders" will run through Jan. 2. Delano's work features works from the World War II era on the U.S. Homefront, and black-and-white and color photographs of railroad workers who were vital for transporting personnel and supplies during the war effort. 

"Design & Duplication" is the museum's private collection, and the first time curators have featured a close look into a cross-section of artistic works, scientific objects, historic relics and achievement-related stories. 

General admission to the museum is $9 for adults, $8 for students and seniors 60 and up, $7 for youth 3-1 and free for members. 

Visit RiverfrontMuseum.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

