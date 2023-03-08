BLOOMINGTON — Musical shamrocks cast last year afore a Glengarry bonnet in Uptown Normal have since taken root and flourished into my revitalized bagpipe journey.

Eureka’s Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, the band that recruited me by happenstance while on assignment for The Pantagraph, welcomed me into their circle in August. This Saturday, I’ll be honored to march pipes with them through the Uptown Circle for “The Sharin' of the Green Parade” in Normal, and for a bar crawl alternating between both of the Twin Cities. This will be my first public, planned performance in the Twin Cities, and I’m thrilled it’ll be at the same booking that renewed my calling to playing music.

After digging out in May an old practice bagpipe chanter buried at the bottom of my closet, I’ve musically challenged myself in a multitude of ways. For the first time since playing in my high school pipe band, I can read the treble clef. CCPD Quartermaster Dick Steffen and Pipe Major Scott Whitman have coached me through learning a total of 31 tunes. They include mass band 3/4 march “Green Hills of Tyrol,” and Irish 4/4 marches “Dawning of the Day” and “Wearing of the Green” — these are just a few of the tunes our band will sound off Saturday.

But I’m not the only CCPD performer getting in a first gig of sorts this weekend. Fellow piper Greg Boyd, 65, will be joined by 13-year-old snare drummer son Caleb Boyd, both of East Peoria, for his son’s debut percussion performance, under the wing of our wonderful drum sergeant, Wendy Garnant.

Flying green flags

The name of Saturday’s uptown parade is strikingly similar to “Wearing of the Green,” a song that dates back to the 1798 Irish Rebellion against English empirical forces. Like many other pieces of traditional Celtic music, the melody has been adapted to tunes of different titles and lyrics, like “Rising of the Moon.” That song version has been recorded by Irish band The High Kings, which is set to perform July 7 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

“Wearing of the Green” lyrics, as sung by The Wolfe Tunes in 1985, speak of how “they’re hanging men and women for the wearing of the green,” as an attempt to quash Irish identity.

The times have changed much since the “troubles” of days past. Since we are currently free to don emerald-colored attire, I encourage you to come to Saturday afternoon’s parade and share some green out of your wallet. Your donations will benefit Children’s Home & Aid, which provides a variety of services for child welfare, counseling and treatment, child care and education and parenting to over 3,000 kids and families yearly.

Neil Finlen, board member of McLean County’s Irish Heritage Society, said you can toss your donations atop a large 10-by-5-foot Irish flag to be paraded down the route. He also noted candy will be handed out.

Other colorful and community-based entries at the parade will be the Honor Guard, firefighters, a “redheaded float,” the Miracle League, the Corn Belters, a clown, and a kazoo band led by Tom Herr. WJBC Susan Saunders will emcee.

Finlen said they expect 5,000 to 10,000 attendees, depending on the weather. Children’s Home & Aid will sell T-shirts at the event, and donations can also be submitted at www.childrenshomeandaid.org.

'Here for the craic'

Bob Crawford, owner of Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington, told me he’s always said: “If I owned a pub, I would put on the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party I could.”

On Saturday, he’ll be hosting his sixth St. Patrick’s Day Party to honor his favorite holiday. Crawford added he’s proud of his Irish roots.

To put on to big bash, his pub ordered 478 pounds of beef, 150 pounds of red potatoes, 50 pounds of carrots and 250 pounds of cabbage to keep their guests filled on a corned beef and cabbage meal.

And of course, there will be Irish music. After music by Sarah & the Underground, CCPD will perform an opening set for Peoria traditional Irish band Turas.

Rose Fahey Wright, Turas' flautist, penny whistler and vocalist, said St. Patrick’s Day season is their favorite time of year, since they get to share their love of Irish music with Central Illinois.

“We’re there for ‘the craic,’ which is a term for ‘good time,’” said Wright.

She said their catalog includes traditional reels, jigs and slip jigs, plus songs about Irish folk and history.

I sat in on their superb performance last April at Connie Link Amphitheatre Normal. At least 300 were in attendance, and were delighted by sing-a-long songs like “Wild Rover.”

Since then, Wright said they’ve made stops for concerts in the Quad Cities and Washington, and started recording their second album. She noted they’ve also brought in a new vocalist and fiddle player, Sarah Riskind.

Party at Crawford's Saturday, March 11 11 a.m.-noon — Sarah and the Underground 2:30 p.m. — Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums 3-5 p.m. — Turas 5:30 p.m. — Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums 6-9 p.m. — Exorna Serving corned beef meals for $14 and sandwich and chips for $7 on Saturday, March 11, and Friday, March 17.

A few tunes

Another set CCPD has taken on since Christmas contains three slow airs, starting with “Skye Boat Song.” That tune is featured in the ongoing “Outlander” TV series. It’s followed by my favorite in the set, “Mist Covered Mountains,” also played at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. Ending the set is “Sleep Dearie Sleep,” as performed in September at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral services.

My journey returning to the Great Highland Bagpipes has spanned moments of great nostalgia by revisiting tunes I played with my high school band. They include “Dawning of the Day” and “Highland Cathedral,” a classic for weddings. I’m also looking forward to my first competition season. We’ll be judged as a Grade 5 band this summer on our Quick Medley March set at highland games in Milwaukee, Chicago and Waukesha, Wisconsin. Additionally, I plan to register later this month for solo contests at each of the games in the same grade.

On top of band activities are my personal piping endeavors, which added about seven tunes to my skillset. I’ve found my favorite tune composer, the great Gordon Duncan, and bought on eBay the first book he and his brother Ian published in 1987. Within “A Few Tunes” is a riveting air written in memory of a four-legged winner of sheepdog trial, and I love to hear it.

While quite inspiring are the successes of past prodigies like Duncan (who, as detailed in the best piece of music journalism cast in United Kingdom public television, supported his piping journey as an adult by working as a sanitations laborer), pipers of the future continue to astound me more. California teenager and Grade 1 soloist Connor Eckert has released original tunes of waltz, jigs and hornpipes via his YouTube channel. There’s also 17-year-old Katie Robertson, AKA “The Wheeled Piper,” who plays with The National Youth Band of Scotland while managing arthritis and chronic pain.

Expert Scottish piper Brìghde Chaimbeul contributed to America alt-pop star Caroline Palochek’s latest album issued last month, titled “Desire, I Want to Turn Into You.” Chaimbeul delivers soothing layers of smallpipes and border pipes to track “Blood and Butter,” with the pair imparting heavy Kate Bush influences. In 2022, Chaimbeul also released an album with Duncan’s former student, Ross Anslie. It’s a record brimming over with skill.

Some assume this art form is dying, but I contest it’s just as vibrant as the moss that grows green on old cobblestones.

Last June, I wrote in this column that I hoped I’d have future bandmates to thank for musically swelling my spirits. I can confirm, that thanks is indeed all to them.

Where to hear bagpipes Saturday, March 11 1 p.m. — Sharin’ of the Green Parade, steps off from School and North streets in Normal 1:30 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, with Irish dancers 2 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal 2:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington 3:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington 4 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington 4:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington 5:30 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub 6 p.m., Fiala Brothers, 127 E. Beaufort St., Normal. Friday, March 17 3 p.m. — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St, Normal, with Irish dancers 3:30 p.m. — Keg Grove Brewery, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington 4 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington 4:30 p.m. — Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal 5 p.m. — Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., Bloomington 5:30 p.m. — Fat Jack's, 511 N. Main St, Bloomington 6 p.m. — Killarney's, 523 N. Main St., Bloomington 7 p.m. — Crawford’s Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington 7:30 p.m. — The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums invites anyone of all ages and musical skill level to partake in our free lessons for pipes and snare drumming starting at 6 p.m. Thursdays at Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka. New pipe students can purchase a practice chanter and instruction booklet for $100.

