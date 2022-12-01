Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular brings cheer to BCPA this weekend

BLOOMINGTON — A cheerful spectacle of songs and smiles will be shining bright in Bloomington this weekend — just in time for the holiday season.

The Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular will light up the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts with musical numbers, dancing and a heartwarming story. The theatrical show returns for its 21st year at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with an additional run at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $19 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or by contacting the BCPA at 309-434-2777 or in person at 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Show producer Grace Irvin told The Pantagraph it’s an all-community member program based in the Twin Cities. Playwright Nancy Steele Brokaw called it a “cross-section of our community represented on stage."

“In a lot of ways, it’s a celebration of who were are in Bloomington-Normal and the Midwest,” Steele Brokaw said.

The Twin Cities setting is unique, she said, as well as the all-local acting talent that ranges from equity actors to college professors, plus other experienced thespians in the Bloomington-Normal area. Steele Brokaw said those elements keep bringing audiences back to the show.

“It just kicks people’s holiday season off,” the playwright said, adding that all of the talent working on a project that’s bigger than themselves is mind-blowing.

In some parts there will be singing, and in others, laughing, she said. There will be dance numbers, too, including the return of The Rockettes characters.

Steele Brokaw said the actors give back to a home they’re happy to live in.

Irvin said the production team and cast of about 80 have been amazing and supportive for the entire process. They started preparing for the show in September.

“They have made it an easy transition and spectacular experience,” Irvin said.

The producer said audiences can expect upbeat numbers and classic Christmas songs. Returning attendees will also witness a slightly different opening act than in years past.

Irvin said the script will help showcase the Labyrinth YWCA candles, each made by a woman previously incarcerated and to make a better future possible. Proceeds from candle sales at the event will help the women make a fresh start, such as with buying clothes for job opportunities.

Irvin noted the candles come with cards explaining who made the candle, and their story. Steele Brokaw said this partnership also helps symbolize light and charity for the play’s themes.

One returning performer this year is Michelle Vought, whose character dreams of joining The Rockettes, Steele Brokaw said. Another is Andy Kreiss, their equity actor performing as Walter the Elf, alongside fellow Spectacular trouper Bob Mangialardi.

The show has gotten better and better every year, Mangialardi said, adding he’s only missed one.

He said the group numbers involve a variety of community members, with kids of all different ages performing alongside adults.

“People just go crazy over Christmas," he said.

Mangialardi, 68, explained that Steele Brokaw writes the script to each actor’s age, story and personality. As one of the more experienced actors, he embodies Gus the Elf’s tale of redemption.

Mangialardi said Gus feels old and struggles with Walter at first.

“He gets a little serious and a little too preoccupied and loses track of what’s really important,” he said.

But through Walter’s childlike faith, the actor said, Gus the Elf rediscovers his own faith and holiday spirit and redeems himself.

Steele Brokaw said they always look for whatever talent they can find out in the community.

One year, she said they even had a group of Santa Clauses playing tubas.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Pantagraph Holiday Spectacular WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 WHERE: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St., Bloomington TICKETS: Available in person at the BCPA box office, over the phone by calling 309-434-2777 or online at Ticketmaster.com.