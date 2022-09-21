Opera and reggae music playing live in Bloomington-Normal this week

BLOOMINGTON — Whether you’re in the mood for classical opera or grooving to some roots-fusion reggae, the BloNo music scene has something for you this week.

Illinois Wesleyan University Homecoming festivities are hitting high notes this weekend with several performances, ranging from the Titan pep band to the School of Music’s alumni and faculty recitals.

Featured in the Saturday alumni recital located at Westbrook Auditorium are cousins Dr. Benjamin Killey, Class of 1999, and Kate Tombaugh, Class of 2007. Both raised by musically inclined mothers, the pair of classically trained musicians are fusing tradition and modern opera songs, with Killey on the keys and Tombaugh belting out hard on the vocal chords.

As Tombaugh explains, the recital is a special family affair similar only to gatherings around the piano during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Also this week, at The Stable Music Hall on Front Street in Bloomington, fusion-reggae band Artikal Sound System will be burning up the joint Thursday with original tracks and top-notch pop covers.

I guarantee you’ll hear some very talented women singing onstage at both The Stable and at Presser Hall.

IWU Homecoming music Saturday 11 a.m. Saturday at tailgate area — Titan Pep Band 4 p.m. Saturday at Westbrook Audditorium Presser Hall — Alumni Recital with Dr. Benjamin Killey and Kate Tombaugh. Sunday 1 p.m. Sunday at Westbrook Audditorium Presser Hall — Faculty recital, featuring music by Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev, Antonín Dvořák, and a variety of vocal works from medieval chant to 20th cenutry opera.

'Music saved me'

When Tombaugh was studying at Wesleyan, she said, opera wasn’t even on her radar.

Now 15 years post-graduation, the mezzo-soprano continues to lift up her voice and listeners alike to the heavens. Tombaugh recently took first place at the Mildred C. Miller Internation Vocal Competition at the Pittsburgh Festival Opera.

She’s returning to her alma mater with immeasurable reflections of her formative years in music. Looking back on those experiences, she said she’s lucky her mother could tell Wesleyan was going to be a good place for her.

The repertoire she and Killey have lined up starts with selections from French singer and composer Pauline Viardot, beginning with “Bonjour, mon Coeur.” She told me it’s the perfect opening.

Re-phrased by Tombaugh, lyrics sound off: "Hello to my heart, hello to my sweet life, hello to my eye, hello to my dear friend." She noted in a sense, the song is a welcoming to the crowd, also known as an entrance aria in the opera world.

The next song, “Haï luli!” takes on a more somber note, with verses depicting a lonely girl sorrowfully lamenting a lost lover. The titular enchantments of sadness conclude with the following: “What point is there in living without a lover?”

Tombaugh said Viardot was a fantastic mezzo-soprano, and including composers like her is part of a goal to represent more female voices in music.

“There are a lot of little gems that we haven't really paid attention to ever or in a really long time,” she said. “(Viardot is) definitely somebody worth her salt that hasn't gotten a lot of credit as a composer.”

Other priorities are selecting minority, as well as living opera composers. For example, on Saturday there’s “They Don't Let You in the Opera (If You're a Country Star),” by Dan Lipton and David Rossmer.

Tombaugh recounts that song’s character as a Georgia singer who moved to Nashville, and got by writing and singing country songs. But, her voice, mind and heart were always set on opera.

So the singer finds a husband, gets ready for a kid, and heads to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. The lyrics state “as the vibrato starts to shake,” she feels her water break and then sings while giving birth to a baby.

“It's not every day you get to pretend you're having a baby on stage,” said Tombaugh.

When building her repertoire, she said she really had students in mind, thinking of what those young, bright minds should be aware of. She credits the music school with giving her a wealth of opportunities.

“I even played jazz piano for half of a semester and I was terrible at it,” Tombaugh said. Yet, she added, her bandmates in the jazz ensemble took her under their wings and offered a safe environment to try new things in.

“I just don't know that I would have stayed in music or been as successful in music if I hadn't been able to really get that rounded education and experience,” she said.

Killey, who will lay out some “warhorse” piano solos at the recital, was also one of IWU’s model students, Tombaugh said. He’s now a full-time aesthetician in the Seattle area.

The Streator-raised farm girl said she loves bridging new people into music like opera. She’s also the founder of nonprofit Poco a Poco, which means “little by little” in Italian. The organization helps high school students develop their passion for the arts and excel in music.

Tombaugh said when life got pretty tough, music saved her life “several really big times.” There were moments when preparing for a performance wasn’t the easiest, she said, but the music kept her beating, refining who she was, and what she found important in her life.

And, opera brings all of those things together: a challenge, the reward, and fulfillment.

Live your life for real

Don’t let the downtempo deceive you. Artikal Sound System is a real blast.

They’re anything but a typical pop-reggae band. They got the soul, they got the beats, and they can rock ‘em both well.

Although what first hooked me on their music were their revamped renditions of hits like “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac or Flight Facilities’ “Crave You,” I found that original tracks like “Light My Way” will guide you out of the bad times and into a new groove.

Logan Rex sings with such jazzy candor, emotion shines through her verses in their most pure forms. The love, heartbreak, and rebirth all manifest intensely with each wave of sound.

With founding members Chris Montague on the guitar, and Fabian Acuña plucking bass, their collective efforts form an extensive range of musical moods and styles. When the five hit the break in the later verses of “Time,” you just might hear your heart stop — and then every reason to get it beating again.

Artikal Sound System - "Time" verse "Stop the clock, let go of that thought The only thing that matters is the beating of your heart Stop the clock, let the baseline drop The only thing that matters is the beating of your heart"

Artikal Sound System is still going full-throttle with new releases. Last week, the band put out their latest single, “YDKM.” As the band explains further in this column, they went in a new direction by taking on 1990s grunge styles.

The result is a resounding banger. “YDKM” meets that the same driving energy heard in “Tame” by The Pixies, but with a bluesy swagger that even No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani couldn’t emulate.

A running theme in their tracks revolves around heartbreak, which the band said is an amazing well to reach into for compositions. When the pain of loss drives us into the shadows, the Artikal Sound System vibes carry you to sunrise with a bopper.

They’ll show you how and why to live your life for real. Just don’t stop when the going gets tough.

BloNo Beats invited Artikal Sound System to answer the following questions about their experiences in the live music industry.

What are the most important lessons you’ve learned from writing and releasing new music?

As far as the writing goes, the lesson we’re trying to live by is that the more sincere we can be, the more authentically we can come across, the more proud we are of the music and the more it seems to resonate with others. In a lot of ways we are still figuring out who we are and what that sounds like but luckily so far we’ve found a group of people that’s down to come along for that ride and support us along the way. We’re super grateful for that and excited to keep digging deeper for more vulnerability.

The releasing thing sort of seems to be carrying the same message. There’s just such an abundance of material out there, it’s tough to stand out with your releases when it seems like every day your peers are pushing their latest stuff. With our latest single ‘YDKM’ we took a different approach and decided not to run the whole ‘pre-save’ campaign leading up to the release. Instead we teased a muted clip from the music video and told people they could just go buy the song on our website for a dollar weeks before it came out on any of the streaming platforms. It felt like it was a success for us because it was a more authentic approach, like we were connecting directly with the fans instead of just servicing the Spotify hustle.

For any of your last singles released, which songs are you most proud of and why?

Again, you know, we were super excited with the way we went about our last release with ‘YDKM’ because we tried something new with the release but we also tried something new for us genre-wise. So much of what we’ve done up to this point has been more reggae-pop. ‘YDKM’ was really inspired by the Pixies, the sound of the 90s grunge bands we grew up admiring and we even recorded it during a few days off in Seattle. We’re playing with incorporating all the eclectic styles of music we find ourselves inspired by as we grow sonically.

Are there any specific life experiences that you derive inspiration from when composing originals?

Heartbreak is an amazing well to pull from. It’s a great place to write from because its cathartic for the artist and hopefully for the listener it makes them feel less alone in their own pain if they can relate. I’m trying to get better at writing songs about things other than those darker parts of my heart but when things are going really well for me I almost don’t even know what to write about. The shadows just feel so much more interesting for some reason, but it’s something I’m working on for sure!

If you could give any advice to someone who is newly developing their passion for playing and writing music, what would you say?

Just keep doing it! All of these skills are just muscles that can be exercised and strengthened like anything else. Just keep doing it and keep putting yourself out there to learn as much as you can and fail as much as you can.

Tell me about how reggae music has evolved in recent years. Do any of these changes reflect your own performances or compositions?

Reggae is just growing so much! The envelope can just be pushed so much more in every direction while still keeping the spirit of reggae. The scene is growing so much here in the States. There’s so much community for what we do, so much support from the fans, so many festivals popping up. It’s a great time to be making this type of music. Hopefully people are staying respectful of what and where the genre evolved from while still making something that feels authentic to who they are.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Artikal Sound System. WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. WHERE: The Stable Music Hall, 236 E. Front St, Bloomington. TICKETS: $15, available online at https://thestablemusichallandlounge.com/