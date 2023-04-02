In the play “Tiny Beautiful Things,” each scene starts with a simple salutation: “Dear Sugar.” It seems fitting, then, that I should start the same.

Dear Sugar,

How do we handle being human? How do we deal with the hardship and the pain and the ick that all comes as part of life? What do we make of the beautiful and not-so-beautiful moments? In those times, how do we go on?

These are some of the questions asked in “Tiny Beautiful Things,” a play now running at Heartland Theatre in Normal. Adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, from a book of the same name by Cheryl Strayed, “Tiny Beautiful Things” examines humanity at its momentous and mundane. The play is told through a series of letters, and responses from “Sugar,” a newspaper advice columnist.

Directed by theater veteran Don Lacasse, emeritus professor of theater at Illinois State University, the play features a small cast of four. Devon Lovell plays the anonymous responding writer, Sugar, while Sean Henderson, Jocelyn Naxi and Noe Cornejo Herrara speak the words of the also nameless letter writers.

Henderson, Naxi and Herrara play a wide scope of emotions well, evoking some tears from themselves and from the audience, as well as plentiful laughter at times, too. With Lovell, I found myself wanting to ask her advice myself — she's so believable as she walks around in her sweater and slippers as the big-hearted Sugar. Characters of a play shouldn’t feel like characters. They should feel real, and maybe sometimes like a friend. This was true of these four actors. In the same way Sugar does not know her letter writers, I did not know the actors. Yet, I felt like we were friends sharing our deepest truths.

The set was stunning, especially a Van Gogh-inspired mural by local artist Douglas Johnson. Stage props, done by Lynda Rettick, contributed significantly as well. With toys, laundry and mugs strewn about, the set looked plucked straight out of a moment in a house of someone authentically living. The true meaning of some of these pieces, such as a pair of purple balloons, revealed themselves as the play went on.

The play certainly doesn’t shy away from tough topics, and has a trigger warning for strong language and themes (depression, drug abuse, sexual assault, child sex abuse and physical abuse). Heartland Theatre recommends “Tiny Beautiful Things” as a show for adults only. I’m exceptionally glad I went, despite fears of it being triggering. As Sugar reiterates, healing is hard and must be done with self-compassion. She also advises to one letter-writer, “You can’t just hold on and survive. You have to reach.”

In one word, “Tiny Beautiful Things” was touching. But touching what? This play touched on loss and love, anger and art, forgiveness and friendship, grief and gratitude. Essentially, it touched on all the tiny, beautiful things of being human.

IF YOU GO What: “Tiny Beautiful Things” Where: Heartland Theatre, 1110 Douglas St., Normal When: 7:30 p.m. April 6-8 & 13-15; matinee at 2 p.m. April 15 Run time: 80 minutes, no intermission Cost: $7-$17, heartlandtheatre.org Other information: Audience members are still required to wear masks inside Heartland Theatre.

