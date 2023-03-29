BLOOMINGTON — A celebration of color will blossom in Bloomington next week.

Normal Community High School’s South Asian Performing Arts Club is hosting its first "Holi Moli! Festival of Colors" on Saturday, April 8, at the McLean County Museum of History square. Festival-goers will become immersed in clouds of color as participants joyously release dyed power packets and join in dance and music accompaniment.

NCHS seniors and club founders Karthika Nair and Pritha Chatterjee say they wanted the event to be in the “heart of Bloomington.” Nair said that’s because: “We want everyone to come and not only take a piece from our culture, but also offer us a piece of who they are.”

Chatterjee said the club is a product of a sociology class “impact” assignment, in which they were tasked with helping students make an impact on their peers, the community and themselves.

Since elementary school, she said she didn’t feel like her culture was appreciated in the classroom.

“Everyone had their sport and everyone had their dance, and a dance team and gymnastics — and that’s like what is Western and what is American,” she said.

Chatterjee said the dances she and Nair grew a passion for as children are not typical to American school settings. So, she said she thought about bringing it to their school, to show their peers what they’ve been doing since they were little.

Her hope for the Holi festival, she said, is that underclassmen will see they can be who they want to be in school, and they don’t have to hide who they are.

Nair said students need that kind of outlet, although she did note that her teachers and peers are already amazing, extremely inclusive and appreciative of diversity.

While the festival is traditionally held March 8, the students postponed the outdoor event by a month to avoid colder Central Illinois temperatures. There’s no fee to attend the Holi festival, and $1 powder packets will be sold to support future SAPA events.

Attendees are encouraged to wear white clothes they don’t care about being dyed. Chatterjee said the powder packets are a mix of cornstarch and dyes, and the dyes may wash out of clothes.

Food by Bloom Bawarchi will be available for cash purchases. Local DJs with Comic Rays will provide musical entertainment.

Power to color

The origins of Holi can be traced to several stories of Indian mythology, said Nair. Long ago, she said King Hiranyakashipu was granted five wishes, and used one to stipulate that all would worship him.

Prahlada, the king’s son, went against his father’s wishes, and instead worshiped the god Vishnu. Nair said Hiranyakashipu then tried several times to kill his son.

In one attempt, the king recruited Prahlada’s sister, Holika, who could combust into flames, and whose name is reflected in the Holi festival title.

According to an online Britannica article that Nair referenced, Holika sat with Prahlada on a pyre while wearing a cloak that would have protected her from the flames. Nair said Prahlada was so faithful and innocent that he walked out of the fire unscathed. Holika instead burned and turned to ash, she said.

“Those ashes kind of represent the power to color,” said Nair.

She described another story detailing Lord Krishna as a baby playing with colors and water. These tales have since been conglomerated into the modern celebration of Holi, said Nair.

Chatterjee said as Holi celebrators throw colors onto each other, their faces become a mosaic of colors. Since you can’t tell what the celebrants look like through the colors, she said, “you focus on the intrinsic value," or their soul, rather than their physical attributes.

Chatterjee said this takes away the false structure of a society that misleads us into believing that the way we see people is the way they truly are.

Song & dance

Growing up, Chatterjee said she was trained in Indian classic dance outside of school, as was Nair. She said there are seven forms of classical dance in India, while adding she’s also trained in classical Indian music.

For those looking to explore contemporary Indian music that may be played at Holi, the SAPA founders recommended A.R. Rahman and Vishal–Shekhar.

Over weekend trips to Chicago, Nair said she learned Kuchipudi, a dance style from the State of Andhra Pradesh. She described it as having a crisp form, while also fluid.

Other forms she noted are Kathak, from Uttar Pradesh; Kathakali, from the Kerala state; and Bharatanatyam, which Chatterjee has studied.

Chatterjee said Bharatanatyam uses hand gestures and rapid movements to help tell a story.

Nair said all these classical dance forms are story-oriented, and pass down their cultural tales. Chatterjee said while they may come from different communities in India, dance performances can transcend language barriers.

“This dance is a universal language,” she said.

SAPA is planning a concert of traditional Indian dance and music on May 14 at the Astroth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. More details are to be determined.

IF YOU GO WHAT: "Holi Moli! A Bloomington-Normal Festival of Colors" WHEN: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 WHERE: McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington TICKETS: Free

Scenes from Holi celebrations in India