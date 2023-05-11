NORMAL — A local filmmaker's first feature film, nearly two nears in the making and shot primarily in Livingston County, will premiere on the big screen Friday night.

The film, "Hunting for the Hag," will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Friday at the Normal Theater, 209 W. North St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a Q&A with the cast and crew will follow the film.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students, and can be bought online at www.normaltheater.com or at the door.

Paul A. Brooks, director and co-writer, originally from Streator, said the idea came about in 2020 during the pandemic, when a previously planned project was derailed and he decided to use the time he had to make a found footage film.

"Found footage is this subgenre that tends to be more forgiving than some other styles out there, and so it allowed us to write a script really quick and shoot everything pretty fast," said Brooks, 44, who now lives in Normal. "We shot most of the movie in about a week and it allowed us to make some mistakes within the context of the film."

The film follows a group of three women who are making a documentary as part of a college class project. The students travel from Chicago down to a fictional town in Central Illinois, called "Hawthorne," to capture footage of a legend called the "Hawthorne Hag," Brooks said.

Brooks and his co-writer, Sierra Renfro, took some inspiration from the 2016 sequel of the "Blair Witch Project," Nicolas Cage's 2018 film "Mandy," and a 2005 British horror film called "The Descent," which follows six women who embark on a caving expedition and have to survive against humanoid creatures.

"There's multiple parts of the movie that I wanted to try and recreate, as well as the fact that it's such a large female cast," said Renfro, 28, of Los Angeles, who also plays one the three female lead roles, named "Candy." "I think with 'Hunting for the Hag' having three main leads as the girls, and really seeing their perspective the entire time and keeping that thread of feminism, was important for me."

Renfro, along with co-stars Jasmine Williams, who plays Tara, and Alexa Maris, who plays Beth, all flew out to Central Illinois to film the project in August 2021, with most scenes being shot in a home west of Pontiac. Months of additional filming, editing and post-production followed, with the finishing touches being completed just last week.

Other shooting locations included Humiston Woods and a local gas station in Pontiac, as well as the Hoffman House in Fairbury, which also was where the cast lodged overnight, Brooks said.

Williams, 27, originally from Waukegan but now living in Los Angeles, said it was an intense shoot with most scenes taking place at night, but overall it was a incredible experience to work with people she knows, and also to become friends with others she had never worked with before.

"I really hope that people can see the friendship in the film and the love for each other and for their passions," Williams said. "Each character has a very specific personality and their passions are so aligned with who they are, so I hope people can walk away feeling empathy for these people and just that overall sense of friendship."

Although Maris, 26, of Los Angeles, had never been to Illinois, she said she was excited to experience this part of the Midwest. She added she was intrigued by the element of isolation while shooting scenes in the cornfields and on a campground.

With only a week to shoot a majority of the scenes, the production felt like a whirlwind, Maris said, but everyone involved was determined to create the film.

"The process of filming was a whirlwind because we didn't have a lot of time, but it was great and the entire cast of people involved was just ready to make it happen," said Maris. "I would love to see people be scared and genuinely have a reaction to our 'hag.'"

Brooks' friends Nathan Brandon Gaik, who plays the hag; Thomas A. Jackson, who plays Ray; and Steve Christopher, who plays Clint; have all worked together on previous film projects.

"It was good luck because I just called everybody individually and asked them to do it," Brooks said. "I got my first round draft picks for every character in the movie, really."

Gaik said he had not worked on films with Brooks before, but when he got the call about the role, his answer was clear.

"I've loved horror movies since I was a kid and as soon as I heard about the role, I knew I couldn't turn it down," said Gaik, 44, of Bloomington. "It's been a great experience to work with everyone, and I'm excited to see it."

Christopher, 58, of Peoria, said he has only seen a rough cut of the film, but was impressed with some of the visual tricks used to make scenes feel more novel and unique to the viewer.

"You want them to laugh when you want them to laugh, and you want them to jump or scream when you're expecting it," he said. "I can't say any more without spoiling it."

Jackson said the production of the film was astounding given the amount of time they had, and he loved working with the other actors and witnessing their performances, especially the three female leads.

"They're going places, and I feel privileged to have had a chance to work with them," said Jackson, 58, from LeRoy. "They're such great professional performers, and I'm sure people are gonna see it on the screen."

Brooks and his executive producer, Seth Chromick, also flew out to Los Angeles to shoot additional scenes with actor Daniel Roebuck, who has been featured in films like "The Fugitive" and "Getting Grace," as well as multiple Rob Zombie films, including "The Munsters."

Overall, Brooks said he wants people to have fun with the film and be entertained by it, because if they are, then it means he has done his job.

"Just getting my friends together to make something, that's kind of the key to me having a good time," Brooks said. "Like when you're younger and you're making a movie just on a home video camera, that's the vibe that I try to incorporate, so that everybody is out having a good time with it."

Brooks said the film is unrated, but it is recommended only for adults, as it is a horror film.

Following Friday's premiere, Brooks said he will work to find a home for the film via streaming or physical media. He said he may host another showing at the Normal Theater or another local theater.

Audience members will be able to buy merchandise related to the film, including trading cards of the three lead actors.

Cast & Crew Cast: Jasmine Williams as Tara Alexa Maris as Beth Sierra Renfro as Candy Daniel Roebuck as Lawyer Thomas A. Jackson as Ray Steve Christopher as Clint Paul A. Brooks as Danny Nora McKirdie as Alyssa Nathan Brandon Gaik as The Hag Crew: Seth Chromick as Executive Producer Eric Chromick as Executive Producer Linda Chromick as Executive Producer Ryan Aldrich with Original Score Aleah Kraft as Make-up & Effects Artist

25 of the best horror movies based on true stories 'Based on a true story' #25. 'The Strangers' (2008) #24. 'The Hills Have Eyes' (1977) #23. 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988) #22. 'The Mothman Prophecies' (2002) #21. 'The Clovehitch Killer' (2018) #20. 'Lords of Chaos' (2018) #19. 'The Snowtown Murders' (2011) #18. 'The Entity' (1982) #17. 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005) #16. 'From Hell' (2001) #15. 'Ravenous' (1999) #14. 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000) #13. 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' (1986) #12. 'Cold Fish' (2010) #11. 'Angst' (1983) #10. 'Monster' (2003) #9. 'Poltergeist' (1982) #8. 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974) #7. 'Scream' (1996) #6. 'The Conjuring' (2013) #5. 'Zodiac' (2007) #4. 'The Exorcist' (1973) #3. 'Jaws' (1975) #2. 'Psycho' (1960) #1. 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)