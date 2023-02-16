NORMAL — Singer Noah Kahan will headline the spring concert at Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20.

Tickets went on sale exclusively for students Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and will be available until 11 p.m. at the box office in the Bone Student Center, 200 N. University St., Normal.

Ticket prices run from $35 to $65 per ticket. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Students must purchase their ticket at the box office with a valid student ID, and can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.

Contact ecroth@IllinoisState.edu or at 309-438-8520 for more information.

