BLOOMINGTON — The action and extreme sports show Nitro Circus will be performing in Bloomington this fall.

Nitro Circus will kick off its 20th anniversary tour on Oct. 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

The tour will feature BMX and scooter rider Ryan "R-Willy" Williams, freestyle motocross star Jackson "Jacko" Strong, wheelchair motocross pioneer Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham and other special guests, according to a news release.

The production will include a host of contraptions and setups, including the 50-foot "Giganta" ramp.

Show tickets go on sale next month, with a pre-sale starting June 13. The full public sale will follow on June 16.

To register and learn more about the event, visit www.nitrocircus.com.

