 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Miller Park Zoo hosts free admission Fridays

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is offering free admission every Friday in February.

The zoo at 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parking is free.

“This will be a great way for all to enjoy what the Zoo has to offer, especially those on a budget.” said Jay Tetzloff, zoo superintendent.

100221-blm-loc-1monkeys

A DeBrazza's monkey named Chumu climbs a tree in its new exhibit at the Miller Park Zoo on Friday.

Visit bloomingtonparks.com or call 309-434-2260 for more information. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Momoa has joined the ‘Fast and Furious’ family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News