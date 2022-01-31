Miller Park Zoo hosts free admission Fridays

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is offering free admission every Friday in February.
The zoo at 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Parking is free.
“This will be a great way for all to enjoy what the Zoo has to offer, especially those on a budget.” said Jay Tetzloff, zoo superintendent.
Visit bloomingtonparks.com or call 309-434-2260 for more information.
Miller Park Zoological Society holds Zoo Do 2021
Jay Tetzloff, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts
Troy and Brittany Aaron
Mike and Julie James, Yvette and Bob Borchers
Kaye Andrews, Al Bedell, Dick and Lucy Meads
Nancee Hutchison
Anthony Nelson, Erik Heinonen
Julia Benzel holding Henry while Judi Galloway and Traci Ayers look on
Julia Benzel holding Henry
Brad and Ronda Glenn, Angie and Frank Hoffman, Linda Simkins, Alan Novick
Monkey art
Monkey art
Monkey art
Tracy Patkunas, Kim Schoenbein, Larum Dean
Playing the steel drum
Silent Auction items
Ranesa and Brian Jones
Tom and Laura Lamberti, Michele and David Krueger
Getting a picture taken
Posing for photos
Larum Dean, Karen Dazey, David Haynes with Bremer Jewelry
Jeff and Kimberly Scheirer
Chris and Kristen Ayers
Dan and Paula Deneen, Charles and Joan Vanden Eynden
Marlene and Larry Dietz
Cheryl Magnuson and Sahan Kuruppuaratchi
Karen and Bob Altman
Marlene Gregor, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
Sharon Quiram, Linda Ritter, Peggy Hundley
Kevin and Shelleigh Birlingmair
Danielle Sieben, Dr. Catharine Crockett, Amy Hodges, Mellissa Wahl
Ben and Amy Jeffreys
John Tobias
Vicki Tilton, Cordell Decker, Grace Pirtle, Tim Tilton
Jerry and Carole Ringer
Colin Burns, Melissa and Mark Tremper
Ed Voegele, Tracy Patkunas
Amanda Wycoff Neaves, Ed Neaves
Millan/Petro McDonald’s crew
Ruth Ann and Guy Fraker
Julie and Jeff Payne
John and Kendra Keck
Karen and Tony DeAngelis
Julie and Bob Dobski
Julie and Bob Dobski, Brad and Ronda Glenn
Linda and Terry Garbe
Beverly and Bill Edwards
Laura and Michael O'Connor
Bev Stevens, Laura and Michael O'Connor
