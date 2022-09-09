Miller Park Zoo Do Zamboree set for Sept. 17

BLOOMINGTON — The Miller Park Zoological Society will host its 15th annual fundraising gala, the Zoo Do Zamboree, from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the zoo.
The South America-inspired event will feature live and silent auctions, animal encounters, live music and dinner at the Miller Park Pavilion.
Tickets can be purchased at
mpzs.org/events or by calling 309-434-2816.
This year's event will help fund three new South American exhibits, which will house the giant anteater, Chilean pudu and bush dog. The project will also provide a new home for the Galapagos tortoise.
The initiative has already been partially funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the City of Bloomington, but the zoological society will raise the additional funds needed to meet the $1.2 million cost of the project.
Contact Paula Pratt at 309-434-2243 or
ppratt@mpzoologicalsociety.org for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
