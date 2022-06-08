Midwest Punkfest kicking up 45-artist lineup this weekend at nightshop

BLOOMINGTON — In reviewing the 1998 film “SLC Punk,” critic Roger Ebert commented that people forgot how punk rockers who exhibit aggressive personalities are really — on the inside — people who just want to be loved and understood.

“Telling the world to go to hell is often the response of people who believe the world has told them to go to hell,” Ebert wrote.

Given the calamitous events in recent weeks, arts of counterculture can provide a cathartic discharge of rage against all that’s wrong in the world.

Punk rock is just one one of those art forms. And there’s a lot headed to "BloNo" this weekend.

The 12th Midwest Punkfest returns Friday through Sunday to Bloomington after a two-year hiatus. That means two afternoons and three heavy nights of music at nightshop, in at least two ways.

Rocking out with a fully loaded lineup are 45 artists ranging several punk and punk-adjacent genres, from alt-rock to pop, and garage to ska and sludge.

Also sounding massive is BloNo’s representation in this event. An event organizer said 12 artists from the Twin Cities are playing. That includes Bury Thy Wicked, Great Value Jesus, Dirty Rotten Revenge, The Recombinants, Harrison Gordon, Karat’s Gold, Brett Conlin & The Midnight Miles, Brandon Cattle with The Branding Iron, Sat Rat, Lysergic Deity and Nonlinear Field.

Spend some time around BloNo’s punk crowds, and you’ll see the reality of a music scene that Hollywood doesn’t show. You’ll find a supportive community of musicians, who embody mutual aid and respect. You’ll meet easily approachable people, some of whom might look mean on the outside, but sure have a kitten’s heart on the inside.

Besides, anyone who’s been in a mosh pit can tell you that when life knocks you down, there’s somebody you can trust to pull you back upright.

This week’s BloNo beats column features interviews with two local bands playing Punkfest. Click here for the event schedule.

Bury Thy Wicked

After seven years in the works, and having endured lineup changes and pandemic lockdowns, a five-member hard rock band from Bloomington-Normal is putting the final touches on their first album.

Bury Thy Wicked digs ups sounds mastered only by years of of practice. They have all the right layers you’d expect from a larger band, fusing in blends of several musical styles. They are set to close out the first night of Punkfest.

Guitarists Nate Knipe and Adrian Voelzke started the band in 2015, and swap lead and rhythm roles in their songs. Max McLean tolls in on their vocals, lending cutthroat screams and growls. Knipe noted it takes training for McLean to hit his notes.

Knipe also said their band is best described as hard rock, because they have much influence from rock and roll, along with metal and punk.

“I feel like we’re the Foo Fighters of Bloomington-Normal,” he joked, as they can be thrown into venues for any kind of genre.

Knipe said Foo Fighters have a unique sound for every song they play, and Bury Thy Wicked members take that as a model. His bandmate Jake Rutledge, who keeps the drum beats pounding and the cymbals smashing, noted Foo Fighters are accessible to so many different people. He last played in a punk band called Taylor Smith, a play on the name of a certain famous country-turned-pop star.

Voelzke said he comes from a metal background, and they’re not pigeonholed to one specific genre.

“We’re going to do whatever we want, write whatever we want,” said Voelzke. We’re kind of pretty free.”

All members are residents of Bloomington-Normal and grew up in Central Illinois, except for bassist Damian Hernandez, whose family moved to town when he turned 9.

Knipe said they recorded their album in town with Ian Sheridan, and expects their album to debut within a couple of months.

Getting their songwriting process on the same page starts by just jamming together, said Rutledge. Hernandez added they also record what they write and send it off to each other.

“I think we kind of just trust each other to know to not overdo it — overstep, and bring our own style and make it work within the parameters of what kind of song we're doing,” said Voelzke.

Knipe said they don’t seek out certain styles when writing, but work off of certain melodies or instrumental moods.

“I don't expect them to play a certain way, I leave them to add their flair or give better suggestions,” he said. “It's one thing when you're just playing by yourself guitar-wise, and then you bring it to the drummer and you’re like, ‘oh, yeah, it has to go to a beat.’”

Noteworthy tracks to check out include “Cheers to the Bitter End,” which Knipe said is an abstract narrative about a bad relationship. The song’s soft intro sets up the listener for a goosebumps-giving breakdown, complemented by Voelzke’s melodic guitar tapping.

There’s also “Through the Fire,” which Rutledge said is about getting through challenging times. The drummer added while some of their songs are about having fun and screwing around, others have much more substance.

They also play an original called “More Than John,” which Rutledge noted had started a riff on the name of the band Less Than Jake.

It describes “that lovable, kind of degenerate friend that you have that always kind of ruins the parties,” Knipe said.

Over the years and across more than three dozen shows, several members of the band have seen BloNo’s music scene change for the better.

Rutledge said when he first started playing music, some musicians were very territorial. But within the past three years, he said the scene is coming more together.

Knipe said between the early 2000s to about three years ago, only certain genres were thriving. He added the punk scene was in a “thrive or die” state and there were always small metal bands playing.

Today, he said the scene has diversified to include talented jazz and blues bands, plus really good local rappers.

“It really just kind of opened up in the past three years,” Knipe said.

Rutledge credits these improvements to smaller venues like nightshop and The Stable, which spread out a range of genres for each night's show.

Hernandez said their band gets mixed in a lot, and “that’s what cool about it. You get to see everything.”

The Recombinants

Skyler Leeds plays bass for the The Recombinants, a grunge-esque band with charged vocals and gritty guitar riffs. He said they’re just three guys having fun writing “some catchy and angry music at the same time.”

“I feel like it’s almost not something that happens a lot,” Leeds said.

The Bloomington musician said he normally plays guitar, but he just wanted to play some music.

“There's just always been something thrilling about being in a punk band,” he said. And that’s a first for Leeds, who added it’s a great escape into that world.

He said guitarist Nick Bretz and drummer Nick “Toads” Rhoades invited him to start practicing around September 2020. Rhoades lives in the Rockford area and Bretz is from Springfield, and they both previously played in a band named Breakfast for Bears.

He described The Recombinants’ sound as sludge or garage, but also fast-paced punk in the same sense. Their bandcamp tags include "sludgepop."

“We kind of just take whatever we're feeling at that moment, and try and put it onto something that sounds a little aggressive and a little catchy on our standards,” Leeds explained.

One of the bigger influences for the three of them, he said, is Devo.

Leeds previously played in hardcore act Brothers of Ours and indie rock band Harder to Fall, which included his brother.

They’ve recorded in Champaign-Urbana their first full-length album, with Mark Wyman of ToneGood Recordings. Leeds said they were so excited to get it done, it was recorded in 48 hours.

“It was one of those experiences where luckily we were just so well-rehearsed on the songs that we'd been practicing,” he said, adding they hope to digitally release the album late this fall.

The track Leeds recommends the most to new listeners are demo tracks “Phase Inverter” and two songs from their new album, “Clearer” and ‘D. Boone Method.”

With the upcoming Punkfest performance on Saturday, Leeds said he’s super excited. He said the festival has been something to look forward to every year.

He said nightshop owner Chris Golwitzer does a great job of getting all of the bands in the community a spot to play. And there’s not a lot of openings for bands that are just starting out, Leeds said.

“There have been high school bands that have played there to full-on worldwide touring acts,” he said, concluding the music community around here is really good.

“It definitely has its ups and downs, as everywhere does, but I would say… we’re on a good, steady rise, going back up again. And it's really fun to be a part of.”

