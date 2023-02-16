BLOOMIGNTON — Good tunes are bumping for broadcast out of the basement of Kemp Hall on Illinois Wesleyan University’s campus.

Wesleyan’s student-run radio station, WESN 88.1, has been operating for over 50 years via the university's athletics department, according to station general manager Derek Bohlman, 53, of Buckley. He said two years ago, he signed on as an effort to rejuvenate the station from more automated operations, bouncing back to more on air programming.

In 2018, Bohlman said he was working for Farmer City radio station WEXG and covering athletics at Wesleyan. But when COVID put the games on pause, Bohlman said his station shut down, and he later took over as manager for WESN following talks with an assistant athletics director.

Ronnie “Pup” Washington, IWU senior in physics, became student manager as Bohlman took charge. Washington said his interest in media stems from his uncle, a professional photographer who shot Louisiana State University football games for a major New Orleans TV station.

With WESN, he said he supports Bohlman by commenting on IWU games, including women’s volleyball and basketball, softball, men's volleyball. Washington said he has also helped with coverage for some men’s football and basketball games.

“Just about all the sports,” he noted.

Washington’s managerial responsibilities include ensuring the weekly schedule of on-air playlists has been produced, acting as “second-in-command” when Bohlman isn’t present, helping with technical issues, reviewing on-air audio for quality assurance, and reporting major bugs. Up to 15 students are involved with the station, he said.

“Pup” said he previously ran a music show called “The Dog House.” His musical tastes he said have added to playlists rap, hip hop, and world music selections of Latin, German and Irish varieties.

One past program hosted last semester by WESN included women’s talk show “Just Shut Up” by emcees “Katie Beth and CeCe.” A Spanish language program runs from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Retired State Farm staffer Wendell P. Haywood, 65, runs a show on WESN from 4-5 p.m. Fridays titled “On Air with Wendell P.” The Normal man described his show as a community outreach program that also involves Titan students and staff.

Haywood said he has a periodic segment called “Titan Table Talk,” in which he sits downs with students at “The Dugout” dining hall and asks them: “What’s on the top of your mind?”

Another segment of Haywood’s is “Alumni Corner,” in which he asks school alumni five questions or so about their majors, their educational journeys and what advice they have for students. He said he hears about couples that met and married, and what career fields they work in. Sometimes it’s entirely different from their IWU major.

Since programming can change depending on student staffing and availability, Bohlman said a program schedule is not published.

Bohlman said the only music they're not allowed to play is from the Top 40 charts.

“Anything else is game," he said.

The only exceptions he noted were for Beach Boys' themed Christmas songs over the holidays.

Kelsey’s Corner

Kelsey Riesenberg, IWU senior in psychologist, is the latest show host to have been added to WESN’s schedule.

She runs a music show called “Kelsey’s Corner,” and said: ”It’s the highlight of my week.” It’s a one-hour program that starts at noon on Tuesdays. She said she signed up to do something fun for her last semester.

Building a playlist takes time to research and collect input from her friends, Riesenberg said, who will hear from college-aged listeners from out of state. She also noted WESN can be streamed online.

While you can find “a little bit of everything” on her show’s playlists, Riesenberg noted she’s particularly drawn to punk, alternative, numetal and black metal. You might hear Korn, the Deftones or women-led punk bands on her show.

In her free time, Riesenberg said, she plays clarinet and bass guitar. She said working with the station has taught her about time management, and how to fill different playlists with certain genres. Punk songs that are under one-minute in length can take a while to fill a playlist, but an emo song could run up to seven minutes.

Getting involved with the station has shown Riesenberg how important music is for a community, she said.

Riesenberg added when considering genres that are “very emotive and hard-hitting,” they can be really great sources of social connection.

Changing times

Tony Bankston, assistant athletics director for IWU, said he worked at the station during the heyday of college radio. The Titan graudate of 1991 said in the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was “no place to hear (alternative music) other than college radio stations.”

Nowadays, his four daughters are able to discover his favorite artists, such as The Smiths, by poking around on Spotify. When Bankston was in college, he said he had to go to record stores, read music magazines, keep up on local shows and MTV’s late night music show “120 Minutes.”

When talking to current students about what it’s like to run a radio show, Bankston said he’s told: “Oh, you mean a podcast.”

But, Bankston said, being on-air taught him communications skills like ad-libbing and public speaking. That’s something he’s taken into his career in education, where he’s spoken before several hundred people.

When working for the station, he said he never thought he was honing career skills. Bankston said he just did it “because it was fun for me.”

