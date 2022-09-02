Medici Oktoberfest set for Sept. 24 in uptown Normal

NORMAL — Medici in uptown Normal will host its Oktoberfest fall festival from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Illinois State University student athletes will join members of the Normal Rotary Club in welcoming attendees to the event.
The night will include music, food trucks, a face painter, a balloon artist and an accordion player. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested, as well as the purchase of merchandise and the support of sponsors, which will help benefit the Normal Rotary Club and its mission to serve the community and the world through scholarships, Coats for Kids, Promise Council, Friends Forever and more.
The festival started in 2017 when Medici, the Normal Rotary and the Town of Normal came together to bring Oktoberfest to uptown Normal.
Visit normalrotary.org for more information.