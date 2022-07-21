Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival returns to Normal Saturday

NORMAL — The Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. in uptown Normal this Saturday.

Several streets and parking areas will be signed "no parking" after 10 a.m. Saturday and closed at noon that day. The streets include North Street from Uptown Circle through the intersection at Broadway, extending to the west side of the post office building. These areas are expected to reopen to traffic as soon as possible after the event, around 11:30 p.m.

More than 30 craft beers will be featured during the event, along with live performances by jazz musicians Kevin Hart & The Vibe Tribe, Elaine Dame Trio and The Tim Fitzgerald Quartet featuring Abigail Riccards.

The festival benefits the Children's Discovery Museum and serves as the culminating event for the museum's Craft Beer Bingo fundraiser, which continues through Saturday. Bingo players can earn an additional raffle entry by attending the festival and paying the $5 suggested donation for admission.

The event is cash-only. The $5 suggested donation includes a commemorative cup while supplies last.

Alcohol service is only available to guests ages 21 and over. Alcohol may only be served and consumed within the festival footprint. Guests will be asked to show ID at the gate and must be wearing a wristband to purchase alcohol.

For more information, contact Adam Fox at 309-454-9720 or afox@normalil.gov.