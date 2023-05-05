BLOOMINGTON — A Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival is planned Saturday in McLean County, including barbecue, car shows, live music and more.

Chenoa will have all-town garage sales and other vendors, and Lexington will have craft beer, live music, food trucks, family activities and photo ops.

In Normal, Ryburn Place at Sprague’s Super Service will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bloomington festivities run from 4 to 10 p.m. on the museum square downtown. The Radium City Rebels, Brett Conlin and the Midnight Miles, and Naptown Hepcats will perform free live music, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

There will also be a classic car showcase, and face-painting for kids.

For more information, visit www.visitbn.org/redcarpetcorridor or contact Matt Hawkins at 309-665-0033.

Family travel five: Iconic stops along Route 66 1. Santa Monica, California. 2. Oatman, Arizona. 3. Williams, Arizona. 4. Gallup, New Mexico 5. Adrian, Texas