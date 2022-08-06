McLean County Fair crowns 2022 royalty

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair Royalty Contest was held Wednesday evening at the fairgrounds, crowning Madison Hamilton as queen and AJ Hepner as king.

Hamilton, 18, is the daughter of Randy and Deanna Hamilton of LeRoy. She is a member of the LeRoy 4-H Club and LeRoy FFA. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.

Hepner, 17, is the son of Eric and Carol Hepner of Colfax. He is a member of the Downs Top Notchers 4-H Club. He will attend Heartland Community College this fall.