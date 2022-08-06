 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

McLean County Fair crowns 2022 royalty

  • 0
080722-blm-loc-royalty

The McLean County Fair Royalty Contest was held Wednesday evening, crowning Madison Hamilton as queen and AJ Hepner as king. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair Royalty Contest was held Wednesday evening at the fairgrounds, crowning Madison Hamilton as queen and AJ Hepner as king.

Hamilton, 18, is the daughter of Randy and Deanna Hamilton of LeRoy. She is a member of the LeRoy 4-H Club and LeRoy FFA. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.

Watch now: McLean County Fair brings annual learning experience for 4-Hers

Hepner, 17, is the son of Eric and Carol Hepner of Colfax. He is a member of the Downs Top Notchers 4-H Club. He will attend Heartland Community College this fall.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News