McLean County Fair crowns 2022 royalty

PANTAGRAPH STAFF REPORT
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair Royalty Contest was held Wednesday evening at the fairgrounds, crowning Madison Hamilton as queen and AJ Hepner as king.
Hamilton, 18, is the daughter of Randy and Deanna Hamilton of LeRoy. She is a member of the LeRoy 4-H Club and LeRoy FFA. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University this fall.
Hepner, 17, is the son of Eric and Carol Hepner of Colfax. He is a member of the Downs Top Notchers 4-H Club. He will attend Heartland Community College this fall.
Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children
080721-blm-loc-4fair
080721-blm-loc-3fair
080721-blm-loc-5fair
080721-blm-loc-6fair
080721-blm-loc-7fair
080721-blm-loc-8fair
080721-blm-loc-1fair
080721-blm-loc-2fair
080621-blm-loc-1fair
080621-blm-loc-2fair
080621-blm-loc-3fair
080521-blm-loc-7fair
080521-blm-loc-8fair
080421-blm-loc-2fair
080521-blm-loc-3fair
080521-blm-loc-4fair
080521-blm-loc-5fair
080521-blm-loc-6fair
080521-blm-loc-1fair
IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME
MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES
Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!