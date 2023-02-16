BLOOMINGTON — The 96th annual McLean County Amateur Art Exhibition will run March 10 through April 20.
Applications close at noon on Monday. All accepted artists will be notified by noon Friday, Feb. 24. Accepted art drop-off dates are from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 27. Pick-up dates are April 21-24 during McLean County Arts Center's regular hours.
The juried exhibit will feature work by high school, university and adult artists, to highlight the creativity of the community. Professional artists external to MCAC serve as paid jurors.
All submitted works will be juried and judged for cash merit awards based on the artist category and their medium: painting, graphics, photography/new media or sculpture.
An awards ceremony will be held Saturday, March 11, where 27 awards will be presented totaling over $2,000 in cash prizes. Each year, the Best of Show Merwin Medal is awarded to the most outstanding work, and the Ashley C. Ritter Most Promising Art Award is given to the artist exhibiting the most future potential.
Guidelines for the application are as follows:
- Must be an amateur artist, which is someone whose primary source of income is not generated by their art
- Each artist may submit up to two artworks for consideration by the jury
- If a collaborative artwork is submitted, all contributing artists must be listed on the submission
- The artworks submitted must be appropriate for all ages
- Submitted works must have been produced by the artist within the last three years
- All pieces except sculptures must be wired for hanging
- All exhibiting work is considered for sale unless marked "NFS"
- If you have exhibited at MCAC before, you may enter the exhibition, but will not be eligible for awards
- A non-refundable application fee of $5 per artwork entered
The application form can be completed at form.jotform.com/230255196391053.
Contact info@mcac.org or 309-829-0011, or visit MCAC at 601 N. East St., Bloomington, for more information.