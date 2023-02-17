BLOOMINGTON — Although New Orleans is the traditional destination of Mardi Gras celebrators, a number of area bars, restaurants and businesses are banding together to bring the music and atmosphere of Bourbon Street to downtown Bloomington on Tuesday.

The Sixth Street Brass Band, an 11-piece New Orleans-style brass band that incorporates soul, funk, pop and rock, will be traveling to various downtown bars and restaurants, all of which are offering food or drink specials.

Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro at 316 N. Main St., said the celebration was the brain child of herself and Jonell Kehias, Central Illinois regional marketing director for Lee Enterprises, last year.

"Last year was a blast with lots of people joining in the fun, (but) this year, many more businesses have joined in," Lancaster said. "I have always done a Fat Tuesday party over the years, but this is so much more fun with a band and so many offering specials."

Lancaster added that beads will be given away at The Bistro and may be thrown off the second floor balcony if weather permits. The Bistro also will be serving hurricanes and king cake martinis as part of the festivities.

The Sixth Street Brass Band will begin at 5 p.m. at Jazz UpFront, W. 107 Front St., which is offering red beans and rice, gumbo, jambalaya and king cake.

The band also will make stops at Elroy's, 102 W. Washington St., which is offering a bourbon milk punch; Mystic Kitchen and Tasting Room, 306 N. Center St., which is offering chicken and sausage gumbo along with Sazerac and hurricanes; the Brass Pig, 602 N. Main St., which will offer hurricanes and mai tais; Reality Bites, 414 N. Main St., which will offer jambalaya and French 75 cocktails; Rosie's Pub, 106 E. Front St., which will offer a muffuletta lunch special and a shrimp and grits dinner special; and The Bistro.

Participants also are encouraged to visit other downtown businesses throughout the day, including La La Boutique, the Painted Wraith, Merlot and a Masterpiece, Red Raccoon Games, Bobzbay Books, Specs Around Town, Refine 309, Crossroads Fair Trade Goods and Gifts, Hangar Art Co., Main Street Yoga and Von Champs Boutique, Sugar Mama Bakery, Common Ground Grocery and gigi BOTTEGA.

